How the ‘Rock in Rio for Kids’ owner plans to create a Brazilian Disney

In a country where Spider-Man and Captain America dance together on top of carts, the topic of licensing is, at least, complicated.

The children’s market is marked by improvisation and piracy, besides the strong presence of American giants such as Disney, Nickelodeon, and Mattel.

But, following the steps of figures such as Mauricio de Sousa, event producer Guilherme Alf wants to reorganize everything through intellectual property (IP) and licensing – everything official, nothing halfway done.

Native to Caxias do Sul, he is the founder of KidzHouse, a half company, half children’s studio and, more recently, owner of a festival nicknamed ‘Rock in Rio for kids’.

Inspired by the birth of Alf's daughter, KidzHouse began activities in 2022 to create its own universes and accelerate IPs for third parties to, in the medium run, make money through licensed merchandise.

In 2025, the company should close the year with profits of close to R$5 million, representing a growth of 29.8%. “I want to be a driver for intellectual property”, affirms Alf.

In the audiovisual department, KidzHouse has A Turma da Bola, As Princesas and Os Grozinhos, with 20 million YouTube views. First, a story is born, then come products and deals.

The next step is in person viewing: the KidzHouse event. From Gato Galáctico to Galinha Pintadinha, the festival is where characters come to life, and children’s content creators appear outside the screens. To date, there have been two editions, each with 15,000 visitors.

“Children have to play, leave the screens, but what options are we giving them to do so, right? That’s when I had this idea”, says Alf.

The strategy joins brands, content, and live experience, and curating and operations work together to help families spend the whole day at the festival.

The last edition, in early October, featured brands such as Nestlé, PepsiCo, Nickelodeon, Polenguinho, and Toddy. “It is cliché, but we want to be a Brazilian Disney.”