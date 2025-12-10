Fortaleza leads real estate market, with strong growth in high-end housing

Fortaleza has not only climbed a few additional steps in the housing market ladder – the city has completely changed ranks. The new edition of the Housing Demand Index (HDI) has confirmed what the sector was already expecting: Fortaleza dethroned Curitiba and has taken its place as the national leader in economic attractiveness, becoming the country’s most attractive city for new housing projects.

This victory, however, goes deeper than a mere change of position in the rankings. It shows a fundamental reconfiguration of the Brazilian housing map. Fortaleza was always strong among families with monthly incomes between R$2.000 and R$12.000, but now acts as the national engine.

The HDI shows that the city leads in economic standards, boosted by greater liquidity and a reduction in the supply of used houses. Less stock in the secondary market makes for a simple reading that whatever is launched is bound to sell quickly. Part of this increased pace stems from changes to the housing program Minha Casa, Minha Vida (MCMV) in 2023, which have made financing more accessible in the North and Northeast regions.

José Carlos Martins, president of the Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (CBIC), one of the entities responsible for the HDI, observes that ‘recent changes have made approval of lower income and higher informality families easier’.

Previously, it wasn’t unusual for local governments to give part of the resources designated to the program back, due to the lack of eligible buyers. “Now, people are starting to have purchasing power, and the resources are fully used. Companies here have also started to grow faster than those in other states, because they have more market”, says Martins.

The secondary market numbers have also confirmed a turnover. According to the FipeZAP index, used estate sales have increased continuously since 2023, peaking in 2025, with the best recent performance at 13.4%, compared to 8.4% in 2024 and 6.8% in 2023. Inversely, the rental curve steeply dropped after its peak of 28.6% in 2022 to 10.8% this year.

The survey also shows that interest in units of up to 50 square meters has grown from 11% to 20%, and for two-bedroom apartments, from 29% to 37%, a trend that redraws the profile of future launches.

“Fortaleza has stood out nationally in the housing market, boosted by private investments and by the simultaneous advancements of MCMV and Entrada Moradia. The regional program began in July last year, and, by October this year, already added up more than 6.000 signed contracts with Caixa Econômica Federal (a Brazilian bank)”, says Adriana Neves, second vice-president of the Regional Council of Real Estate Brokers of Ceará (Creci-CE).

The executive projects that the capital can end 2025 with a General Sales Value (GSV) close to, or even above, R$1 billion. “It is a dynamic that spreads itself through every housing profile.”

The HDI has also ranked Fortaleza fourth in Brazil for houses above R$811.400, lagging behind only São Paulo, Goiânia, and Recife. This jump reveals a second expansion cycle happening in parallel to the growth of economic housing.

In the high-end segment, the construction company Dasart expected a slower 2025 due to high interest rates. But the market ignored the forecast, and the developer surpassed its annual target mid-year.

The portfolio explains part of this appetite. The recently launched Mansão Diogo, already under construction, has an estimated sales value of R$410 million. The Wave Beira Mar, winner of the Americas Property Awards, adds approximately R$300 million. The Next line, with Coronel Linhares and DM210, reinforces the growth of premium compact properties. And the 2026 pipeline projects three more launches totaling R$370 million.

The developments have been in demand from different client profiles, including foreigners. "Fortaleza residents are looking for upgrades, buyers from other capital cities, and, more recently, Europeans—who account for up to 20% of purchases in some projects," says Vitor Frota, CEO of Dasart.

According to experts, the favorable exchange rate, improved air connectivity, with new flights that reinforce Fortaleza's proximity to Europe, and the appeal of the Ceará coast as a tourist and sports destination help explain the phenomenon.

“Fortaleza also offers excellent value for money when compared to destinations such as Balneário Camboriú and Rio de Janeiro. The revitalization of the coastline and the consolidated tourist infrastructure, combined with its strategic location, make the city very attractive to domestic and foreign investors,” says Peixoto Accyoli, CEO and president of the Re/Max Brasil real estate franchise network.

But if the present is one of expansion, the future will depend on how the city reorganizes its own growth. Fortaleza's new Master Plan, last revised in 2009, has been discussed again after a six-year delay and may be voted on as early as 2025. The proposal provides for heights ranging from 6 meters in areas of social interest to 95 meters in consolidated regions, such as Aldeota, Meireles, and Varjota.

Creci supports the update but calls for more technical readings. “The Plan defines standards that directly affect administrative planning and the future of the city,” says Adriana Neves.