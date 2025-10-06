Cury doubles land reserves after strong results from housing program

Cury entered the Brazilian stock market in 2020. From then on, it has prepared terrains for rentability and has become a developer with one of the most significant returns on equity among listed companies in 2024. The average for this indicator in the civic construction sector was 9%, but Cury was an outlier at 63.3%.

The company’s net margin was 16%, twice the segment’s average.

“Something investors expect from big companies is that promises be fulfilled. Cury overdelivered, making our papers yield even more than we ever imagined”, affirms the company’s CEO, Fábio Cury.

In 2024, while Ibovespa saw drops of over 10%, Cury’s shares were valued at 5.4%.

And 2024 was not an easy year for the civic construction sector. In the domestic scenario, Selic tax rates of over 12% per year have made financing more challenging. Globally, there was still no significant Trump tariff, but other wars were unfolding, with conflicts in the Middle East and combat in Ukraine.

“Interest rates today are even higher. And they continue to be inconvenient, whether in decisions on new investments or in the decisions of our buyers. This is added to a scenario of inflation”, says Cury.

The housing program “Minha Casa, Minha Vida”, however, stands out from this scenario with their subsidized taxes and the creation of “faixa 4” (sector 4), in 2025. That’s why it fit like a glove to Cury. The change, which allows properties worth up to 500,000 Brazilian reais and families with a monthly income between R$8,600.01 and R$12,000 to participate in the program, has amplified the developer’s market, which was already heavily impacted in the previous “faixa 3” (sector 3).

Achieving good results, Cury has doubled its land bank in the last two years, all without leaving Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

“This proves how much we believe in our growth capacity from now on, with our ‘focus culture’. Focus on expenses, as we continue to act in the same geographic area, and focus on our economic category. We are specialists in our market, and this specialization brings us increasingly good results”, concludes the CEO.