Babies change clothes a lot. Their solution led to a millionaire business

In their first years of life, babies change their clothing size every three and a half months.

Its around seven rounds of searching for some hand-me-down, visiting shops or hunting for online options, all of this in a period that is already turbulent for parents – while diapers and toys aren’t even included.

It was out of this complexity that two marketing friends started Re Petit, currently an e-commerce.

The children’s thrift shop started with customized little bags, assembled in the bedroom of the founder’s daughter, Daniela Bussab. “The mother would tell us what her children enjoyed, and we would select the pieces”, says the São Paulo native.

Word of mouth eventually made the apartment too small for the business.

Years later, bags became shelves in a Brooklin warehouse, in São Paulo; and Re Petit, a website. Today, stock is at around 15.000 pieces, and the average ticket is of 360 Brazilian reais per order.

Re Petit registers, photographs, and prices the items received (the value per piece is 70 reais).

“This exchange [of clothes] is very tiring for the mother. Our ambition is to solve this for her in a very easy way,” says co-founder Marcela Coelho.

Mothers can request home pickup of the items, send them by mail, or go to one of the collection points scattered throughout the capital.

Afterwards, they can track the status of the items on the website.

If someone buys them, the amount can be withdrawn or becomes credit on the Re Petit website, which also handles the shipping of the items. “We want to teach that you don't have to choose one or the other: you can sell and donate,” says Svirsky.

In 2024, gross revenue totaled 1.2 million reais. In 2025, this value was already surpassed in August. Now, Re Petit projects between 1.8 million and 2 million reais. The focus is on expanding partnerships with brands and occasional pop-up activations.

If letting go becomes simple, the circular economy ceases to be just talk and becomes a habit — it's in this everyday gesture that Re Petit wants to succeed.