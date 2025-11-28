Accenture CEO says Recife-based team has taken over projects from India

15 years ago, the Brazilian southeastern market was becoming too saturated for Accenture.

The global technology and services consultancy, whose profits in the last fiscal year were around 350 billion reais, took a strategic decision: to diversify its Brazilian operation, starting with the northeastern region of the country.

They chose Recife, where Porto Digital was still crawling. Good universities, a qualified labor force, and the potential of a growing city drew the attention of the global giant.

With another 300 collaborators, Luis Fernando Silva, from São Paulo, was one of those invited to move states in order to boost operations in Recife.

“It turned into a talent factory”, says the executive director.

On top of the map

Today, the acting axis extends to Campina Grande (PB), Belém (PA), and Fortaleza (CE). There are around 3.000 workers in the North and Northeast.

In Belém, the office, opened in May 2023, already employs over 100 people. In Fortaleza, the expansion occurred after acquiring Morphus, a cybersecurity company, marking the first purchase outside southeastern Brazil.

The current team is 100% regional, made and developed locally. “Sophisticated projects, which used to be shipped to India, are now done in Recife”, says Rodolfo Eschenbach, president of Accenture in Latin America, in a talk during the event Rec’n’Play.

Close to 400 professionals are dedicated to exporting services to clients in the USA. To keep a global competitive edge, qualification is key. Eschenbach reinforces that, in the tech sector, the rule is clear: “The challenge today is not to stop studying ever”.

How to Stand Out in the AI ​​Market?

Accenture's president reveals what the consulting firm values ​​when hiring:

1 – “Gleam in the eye.”

Quality in delivery and good performance are essential, but dedication to the work is a crucial factor for those seeking an opportunity.

2 - Continuous learning

“I myself have never stopped studying,” he summarizes. In addition, you should choose a technology area that you enjoy most (such as SAP, Java, or .NET) and strive to be “proficient in it.”

3 - Process mastery

The goal is not just to master the technology itself, but to know how to coordinate it. For him, the professional of the future is the “process architect,” the one who can apply new technologies by redesigning existing ones.