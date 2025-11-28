English

U.S. sees decline in foreign tourism, but an increase in Brazilian tourists

Pressure by Donald Trump reduced entry flux of Canadians and citizens of other countries

Tourists in Texas: The United States receives more than 30 million foreign visitors each year (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Rafael Balago

The increasingly harsh foreign entry controls into the United States, sponsored by President Donald Trump, have led many tourists to give up on visiting the country, which holds the world's largest GDP.

This effect, however, was smaller among Brazilians. While the total number of foreign visitors in the country dropped by 3% from January to June this year, the volume of Brazilian tourists increased by 5,7% in the same period, according to data from the country’s Trade Department. These numbers indicate how Trump’s actions reverberate, or not, abroad.

The drop in tourists was dragged even further by Canadians, who account for about a quarter of visitors to America. In a year, there was a 17.7% decrease, or 1.7 million fewer visits. Trump has threatened to annex the neighboring country, on top of imposing import tariffs, which created an anti-USA trend among Canadians.

Mexican entry, however, which represents another quarter of the foreign tourist total, increased by 12.5% in the same period, and another 930,000 Mexicans entered the United States legally in the same period.

Tariffs also targeted Mexico, but negotiations between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum were smoother. Besides, the Mexican economy benefited from the distancing between the United States and China.  Many companies moved their production from Asia to Mexico, and Mexico became the largest supplier to the U.S.

Brazilian tourists have attracted the attention of the American tourism sector as a way to offset the drop in travelers from elsewhere.

“Brazil is a highlight point for Washington D.C, which has a projected increase in Brazilian trips of 5% in 2025”, says Elliot L. Fergusson, president of Destination DC. This tourism organ promotes the American capital. Ferguson was recently in Brazil for meetings with travel agents, who are preparing to sell 2026 packages amid the attractiveness of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted in the United States, and the 250th anniversary of the country’s independence.

