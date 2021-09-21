TESTE: Leia notícias sobre o Brasil em inglês e complete as lacunas

Fizemos pra você uma curadoria das principais notícias do Brasil que tiveram repercussão internacional nos últimos meses, em veículos como BBC, Reuters e CNN.

Hoje você vai testar seu inglês, e também testar o quanto você está atualizado com o que acontece em seu país. A atividade é super simples:

Você vai ler o título da matéria e tentar completá-lo com a palavra que falta. Se tiver pouco tempo, leia algumas frases em inglês sobre a notícia

Se tiver mais tempo, clique no título e leia a notícia inteira, no original. Mesmo sem entender tudo, ao ler textos originais, você aprende por correlação, sem perceber!

Confira suas respostas no final deste artigo.

Coffee prices haven't been this … in 4 years

(high or low?)

Brazil is the largest coffee producer in the world.

Analysts are pointing to adverse weather in Brazil as well as Covid-19 restrictions in Vietnam.

Brazil Overtakes..… in First-Dose Count After Vaccine Drive

(US or Israel?)

Vaccine hesitancy has also faded.

The country relies on a decentralized public health-care system that’s known for excelling in mass immunizations.

Bolsonaro says he will either be …….., killed or win Brazil's next election

(arrested or impeached?)

"I'm certain that the first alternative, being arrested, won't happen”

“I'm conscious that I'm doing the right thing. I owe nobody anything”

Brazil bank robbers tie hostages to getaway cars in …………

(Araçatuba or Araraquara?)

Lt Guedes said there were still at least 14 bombs across the city .

The first indication was that they had some sort of sensor, which is triggered either by heat or motion.

Brazil president Bolsonaro says Biden govt is leftist, "obsessed with………." (education or environment?)

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian government has recently had contacts with the U.S. government regarding Latin America .

He said the U.S. supports democracies in the region.

The water levels of the Paraná river, the second-......... in South America after the Amazon, are at their lowest since 1944.

(deepest, largest or longest?)

The river is key to commercial shipping and fishing but also provides 40 million people with drinking water.

Environmentalists fear that the drought has been made more severe by deforestation and climate change.

ANSWERS

high US arrested Araçatuba environment longest

