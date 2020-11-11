O dilema das redes: como aprender inglês com o documentário da Netflix

Se você ainda não assistiu , é possível que ao menos tenha ouvido falar do documentário dramatizado da Netflix “The Social Dilemma”, ou “O Dilema das Redes Sociais”.

Como este é um tema que deve interessar a todos nós, vamos aproveitar algumas frases sobre o documentário, e também algumas reflexões tiradas do próprio (sem spoilers), pra que você converse em seu curso de inglês com seu professor ou, se você estuda sozinho, com seus colegas de prática.

Agora leia os trechos abaixo, e escolha a opção correta. Confira as respostas e aproveite os temas para pensar, conversar e escrever em inglês!

1. This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous/danger human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creature/creations.

2. If we can’t address our broken information ecossystem/ecosystem, we’ll never be able to address the challenges that plague/plagues humanity.

3. Never before have a handful/handfull of tech designers had such control over/at the way billions of us think, act, and live our lives/lifes.

4. Any sufficientlly/sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable of/from magic

5. There is/are only two industries that call their customers users: illegal/ilegal drugs and softwares

6. Fake news on/in Twitter spreads 6 times more fast/faster than true news

7. The technology that connects/connect us… also manipulates us, polarizes/polarise us, distracts us, monetizes us, divides us, controls us

8. “Nothing vast enter/enters the life of mortals without a curse”. Sophocles

ANSWERS:

1. This documentary-drama hybrid explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.

2. If we can’t address our broken information ecosystem, we’ll never be able to address the challenges that plague humanity.

3. Never before have a handful of tech designers had such control over the way billions of us think, act, and live our lives.

4. Any sufficiently advanced technology is undistinguishable from magic

5. There are only two industries that call their customers users: illegal drugs and softwares

6. Fake news on Twitter spreads 6 times faster than true news

7. The technology that connects us… also manipulates us, polarizes us, distracts us, monetizes us, divides us, controls us

8. “Nothing vast enters the life of mortals without a curse”. Sophocles

Watch the official trailer:

