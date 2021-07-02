Já conhece a Olivia Rodrigo? Aprenda inglês com a nova artista pop

Por Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas

Há exatamente um ano, seria difícil encontrar alguém acima de 16 anos que já tivesse ouvido falar de Olivia Rodrigo. Ela ficou famosa entre adolescentes, por seus trabalhos na série do Disney Channel Biz Aardvark e no super intitulado High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Aí, no início de 2021, ela simplesmente estourou. Mesmo assim, talvez você nunca tenha ouvido falar, né?

Por isso vamos conhecer esse talento e aprender um pouco mais de inglês. Aliás, nessa semana, a Olivia prometeu uma live/concerto, que seria uma espécie de baile de formatura: Sour Prom (sour = azedo). E tem polêmica com Courtney Love, pois o que é uma celebridade sem polêmica, né?

Hoje vamos ler cinco frases sobre Olivia Rodrigo. Ao ler cada frase, você vai identificar e corrigir um erro proposital de ortografia ou gramática. Depois, vai conferir a resposta, e aprender uma palavra nova.

She dropped her debut single “drivers license”—an irresistible hit that blends the intimace of a Taylor Swift heartbreak anthem with the theatrical sweep of a Lorde ballad—and suddenly, Rodrigo was everywhere.

right spelling: intimacy

new word: sweep - a movement, especially a quick, powerful one or one to search an area

The song rocketed straigth to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking Spotify’s record, twice, for the most daily streams ever of a non-holiday song. (Its current total sits just above 750 million listens.)

right spelling: straight

new word: to rocket - to rise extremely quickly or make extremely quick progress towards success

A Grammys win for Best New Artist next year is pretty much on lock, while “drivers license” is already a bookie’s favorite for Record of the Year. And at the center of this mania sits Rodrigo herself, who, she makes a point of note, is still just 18.

right grammar: she makes a point of noting (preposition + verb+ing)

new word: on lock - something that is certain to happen

Finally, her debut album, Sour, was releasing last week to critical acclaim and is already set to hit number one later this week. Any fears that Rodrigo was destined to be a one-hit wonder have been firmly put to rest.

right grammar: … was released last week (passive voice)

new word: one-hit wonder - a performer of popular music who makes one successful recording but then no others

“I was talking to somebody the other day, and they were like, 50% of our jobs is writing songs and the other 50% is living a life to write songs about, you know what I mean? You can’t just to spend all of your time in the studio or on tour, because what are you going to write your songs about? You sort of become out of touch with reality. So I’m definitely trying to keep that in mind as I’m going into my second album.”

right grammar: … you can’t just spend (modal verb “can” + verb)

new word: to keep in mind - to remember a piece of information when you are making a decision or thinking about a matter

SOURCE

Fundadora e sócia-diretora da @companhiadeidiomas, @verbify.oficial, e da @suahistoriaporvoce. Emprendedora, professora e mentora, Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP. Foi professora por seis anos na Pós-Graduação ADM da FGV, quando morava em São Paulo. Colunista dos portais Exame.com, Aboutme e Você RH. Mentora voluntária do Projeto Púlsar da Fundação Éveris. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou instagram @rosefsouza_