Lula autoriza operação de repatriação de brasileiros no Líbano

O presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva autorizou na segunda-feira, 30, a operação de repatriação de brasileiros no Líbano.
Segundo o Palácio do Planalto, "a operação, coordenada pelo Itamaraty e pelo Ministério da Defesa, terá a data anunciada nos próximos dias, após análise das condições de segurança para o voo".
Em nota, o governo também diz que "o planejamento inicial da Força Aérea Brasileira prevê a decolagem do aeroporto de Beirute, que se encontra aberto".
"A Embaixada no Líbano está tomando as providências necessárias para viabilizar a operação, em contato permanente com a comunidade brasileira e em estreita coordenação com as autoridades locais", diz o Palácio do Planalto.
Entenda o conflito entre Israel e Líbano
O exército de Israel faz uma grande operação desde a semana passada contra o Hezbollah. A ação começou com uma explosão coordenada de pagers e rádios de comunicação usados pelo grupo e avançou para bombardeios quase diários. No sábado, 28, um destes ataques matou Hassan Nasrallah, líder do Hezbollah. Quase toda a cadeia de comando do grupo foi dizimada nos últimos dias, o que tem dificultado a resposta do grupo.
O Hezbollah e Israel vivem uma situação de conflito desde os anos 1980. Em outubro do ano passado, o grupo extremista passou a fazer ataques com mísseis a Israel, como represália pela invasão de Israel da Faixa de Gaza, após o grupo palestino Hamas fazer um ataque contra Israel. Com isso, mais de 60 mil israelenses no norte do país tiveram de deixar suas casas.
A operação atual de Israel contra o Hezbollah diz ter como objetivos permitir que essas pessoas desalojadas retornem para suas casas.
O grupo armado foi criado para lutar contra a ocupação israelense do Líbano, que durou até 2000. A última grande guerra terrestre no Líbano ocorreu em julho de 2006, quando o Hezbollah cruzou a fronteira para Israel em um ataque surpresa perto da vila libanesa de Ayta ash-Shaab. O grupo capturou e matou todos os soldados israelenses, o que resultou em uma guerra de cinco semanas. As forças de defesa de Israel atravessaram a fronteira no Sul perseguindo membros do grupo extremistas com tanques e veículos blindados.
O que é o grupo Hezbollah?
Apoiado pelo Irã, o grupo libanês Hezbollah é considerado uma organização terrorista por Israel, Estados Unidos, União Europeia e o Conselho de Cooperação do Golfo.
Inimigo de Israel, o grupo armado enfrentou uma guerra contra o país em 2006. Ela durou pouco mais de um mês e deixou cerca de 1.200 mortos no Líbano e 160 em solo israelense.
Agora, após o ataque na Fazenda Shebaa e o comunicado em apoio aos bombardeiros de sábado, o Hezbollah reafirma sua aliança ao Hamas.
