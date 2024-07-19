'Tela azul da morte': usuários relatam problemas para acessar computadores e caixas eletrônicos

A empresa de segurança cibernética CrowdStrike passa por uma interrupção de serviços a nível global provocada por uma "atualização defeituosa" de um software da companhia, o CrowdStrike Falcon. De acordo com a organização, o problema já foi identificado e está em processo de reparo.

Apesar disso, o defeito criou uma rede de problemas e atrasos em todo o mundo, com usuários de aparelhos da Microsoft recebendo alertas de "tela azul da morte", um problema relativamente comum, mas alarmante, por indicar erro crítico de sistema. O aviso costuma aparecer quando o Windows detecta um problema grave e precisa reiniciar para evitar danos maiores.

As causas variam de falhas de hardware e problemas de driver a conflitos de software e arquivos corrompidos. Para resolver problemas de BSOD, siga as etapas de solução de problemas, como verificar problemas de hardware, atualizar drivers, executar diagnósticos do sistema e restaurar ou reinstalar o Windows, se necessário.

Mesmo que a Crowdstrike diga que identificou e corrigiu a atualização errônea que está travando dispositivos Windows - aqueles com dispositivos presos no loop ainda precisarão tomar suas próprias medidas.