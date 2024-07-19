Ações da CrowdStrike caem 18%, com apagão cibernético; CEO diz que falha está 'sendo corrigida'

O CEO da CrowdStrike Holdings disse que a empresa identificou a atualização que causou falhas nos sistemas Windows em todo o mundo e que “uma correção foi implementada”.

Antes da abertura das bolsas de Nova York nesta sexta-feira, as ações das duas empresas no centro das interrupções, Crowdstrike e Microsoft, caíram significativamente no pré-mercado. OS papéis da Crowdstrike caíram cerca de 18%, enquanto os da Microsoft registraram queda de mais de 2%.

“Isso não é um incidente de segurança ou um ciberataque”, disse o CEO George Kurtz em uma declaração publicada na rede social X nesta sexta-feira. “O problema foi identificado, isolado e uma correção foi implementada.”

1 /8 (L'aéroport international de Berlin bloqué par une panne technique)

2 /8 IT Outage affects businesses and users across the globe (IT Outage Affects Businesses and Users Across The Globe)

3 /8 (Captura de tela 2024-07-19 072912)

4 /8 This photograph shows screens displaying the logo of "CrowdStrike" cybersecurity technology company in Paris on July 19, 2024, amid massive global IT outage. Airlines, banks, TV channels and other business across the globe were scrambling to deal with one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years on July 19, 2024, caused by an update to an antivirus program. Microsoft said in a technical update on its website that the problems began at 1900 GMT on July 18, affecting users of its Azure cloud platform running cybersecurity software CrowdStrike Falcon. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) (FRANCE-COMPUTING-CYBERSECURITY-COMPANY-OUTAGE)

5 /8 Passengers formed a long queues at Singapore Airport due to major IT outage in Singapore on July 19, 2024. A major outage wrought havoc on computer systems worldwide, grounding flights in the United States, derailing television broadcasts in the UK and impacting telecommunications in Australia. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (SINGAPORE-AIRPORT-IT-OUTAGE)

6 /8 Display screens showing information on flights reflect error messages amid global IT outage at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on July 19, 2024. Five Indian airlines announced disruptions to their booking systems on July 19, matching widespread technical problems reported by flight operators around the world. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (INDIA-TRANSPORT-AVIATION-IT)

7 /8 This photograph shows the Windows malfunction displayed on a screen at the TUI counter due a bug that caused a global IT outage affecting airports, it is currently not possible for most passengers to check in, at the Amsterdam-Schiphol airport, in Schiphol, on July 19, 2024. Amsterdam's Airport Schiphol, one of the busiest airports in Europe was affected by a global IT outage, which also affected Eindhoven airport, the Transavia airline and Dutch hospitals, on July 19, 2024. (Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (NETHERLANDS-TRANSPORT-AIR-IT)

8/8 Passengers stand in terminal 4 of Adolfo Suarez MadridBarajas Airport in Madrid on July 19, 2024, amid massive global IT outage. Airlines, banks, TV channels and other business across the globe were scrambling to deal with one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years on July 19, 2024, caused by an update to an antivirus program. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (SPAIN-AIRLINES-AVIATION-OUTAGE-COMPUTING)

A CrowdStrike havia alertado seus clientes de que seu produto de monitoramento de ameaças Falcon Sensor estava causando a falha do sistema operacional Windows, da Microsoft. Isso coincidiu com interrupções nos serviços de nuvem Azure, da Microsoft.

A consequente falha de TI paralisou negócios em todo o mundo, impediu voos nos Estados Unidos, prejudicou as transmissões de televisão no Reino Unido e impactou as telecomunicações na Austrália, entre outros problemas.

Nesta sexta-feira, McDonald’s, United Airlines e LSE Group estavam entre as principais empresas que divulgaram uma variedade de problemas com comunicações para o serviço ao cliente. A KLM disse que estava suspendendo a maioria dos voos devido ao apagão cibenético. Elas estavam entre as corporações globais mais proeminentes a relatar problemas com suas operações.