Arm recua e mantém licença da Qualcomm

1/7 A CES 2020: 220 empresas apresentam seus gadgets ao público até sexta-feira / REUTERS/ (Realizada anualmente em Las Vegas, a CES atrai mais de 170.000 participantes e apresenta mais de 4.500 expositores, revelando inovações tecnológicas como TVs 8K e dispositivos de IA avançados.)

2/7 BARCELONA CATALONIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 26: A cell phone lying on the floor on the first day of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), at the Gran Via venue of Fira de Barcelona in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, on 26 February, 2024 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The President of the Government and the King received the President of Paraguay, who is in Spain on a working visit. The president of the Generalitat has entered the enclosure before the arrival of the King without waiting to receive him. The MWC is the most important mobile technology event in the world and will be held from today until Thursday, February 29, and is expected to bring together some 95,000 attendees, 2,400 exhibitors and 1,100 speakers. (Photo By Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images) (O Mobile World Congress em Barcelona é o maior evento de tecnologia móvel do mundo, com mais de 100.000 participantes e 2.400 expositores)

3/7 A visitor looks at a map during Computex 2024 in Taipei on June 4, 2024. (Photo by I-Hwa CHENG / AFP) (Photo by I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images) (Realizada em Taipei, Taiwan, a Computex é uma das maiores feiras de hardware de informática do mundo, com mais de 1.600 expositores e 40.000 visitantes internacionais, destacando inovações em hardware de PC e IoT.)

4/7 The Ameca humanoid robot greets visitors during the GITEX Global technology show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in the Gulf emirate, on October 12, 2022. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images) (A GITEX Technology Week em Dubai atrai cerca de 100.000 visitantes de 140 países e mais de 4.500 expositores, apresentando tecnologias de ponta em blockchain, IA e soluções de smart cities.)

5/7 Lisbon , Portugal - 16 November 2023; Laura Vicente, Brand & Communication, Globo, during day three of Web Summit 2023 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images) (A Web Summit, realizada em Lisboa, Portugal)

6/7 Desdemona, a humanoid robot designed by Hanson Robotics and endowed with expressiveness and interactivity to teach AI to understand and care about people, is displayed at a SXSW conference titled "How to make AGI beneficial and avoid a robot apocalypse" in Austin, Texas, on March 12, 2024. David Hanson - founder of Hanson Robotics and who designed Desdemona, a humanoid robot that functions with generative AI - brainstromed about the plus and minuses of AI with superpowers. AI's "positive disruptions can help to solve global sustainability issues, although people are probably going to be just creating financial trading algorithms that are absolutely effective," he said. Hanson fears the turbulence from AI, but pointed out that humans are doing a "fine job" already of playing "existential roulette" with nuclear weapons and by causing "the fastest mass extinction event in human history." (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images) (O South by Southwest (SXSW) em Austin, Texas, atrai mais de 400.000 participantes anualmente, combinando tecnologia, música e cinema.)