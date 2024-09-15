O Emmy Alwards é a premiação mais importante da televisão e neste domingo, 15, acontece a 76ª edição, no Peacock Theather, em Los Angeles.

A cerimônia premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024. Entre os favoritos estão "Xógun", "The Bear", "The Crown", "Ripley" e "Abbott Elementary".

Curiosamente, essa será a segunda vez que o prêmio é transmitido em 2024. Isso porque a greve dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood causou um atraso nas produções em andamento, o que fez a premiação de 2023 acontecer em janeiro de deste ano.

Junto com Eugene e Dan Levy, pai e filho famosos por “Schitt’s Creek”, série que ganhou vários prêmios na cerimônia de 2020, estão na lista de apresentadores Viola Davis ("A Mulher Rei"), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”),Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“O Urso”) e Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”).

Onde assistir o Emmy Awards de 2024?

No Brasil, o Emmy 2024 pode ser visto na TNT, canal acessível por meio do serviço de streaming da Max.

Que horas começa o Emmy Awards?

O evento será transmitido a partir das 21h. O tapete vermelho começa às 20h15min.A EXAME fará transmissão ao vivo no Emmy de 2024.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024