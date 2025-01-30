I Wanna Be Tour: venda geral de ingressos começa nesta quinta-feira; veja preços e como comprar

Nesta quinta-feira, 30, o I Wanna Be Tour abre as vendas de ingressos para o público geral. O festival de música está marcado para os dias 23 e 30 de agosto, em Curitiba e São Paulo, respectivamente.
Os organizadores do evento divulgaram nesta terça-feira o line-up completo do festival, destacando atrações como The Maine, Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, Fresno e Yellowcard.
Como comprar ingressos?
A venda de ingressos para o I Wanna Be Tour começa em 30 de janeiro no site da Eventim às 12h, e as 13h na Bilheteria.
Curitiba:
- Arquibancada: R$ 172,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 241,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 345 (inteira)
- Cadeira Superior: R$ 247,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 346,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 495 (inteira)
- Cadeira Mauá e Inferior: R$ 347,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 486,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 695 (inteira)
- Pista única: R$ 447,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 626,50 (ingresso social) | R$ 895 (inteira)
- VIP Package: R$ 947,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 1.126,50 (ingresso social) | R$ 1.395 (inteira)
São Paulo:
- Cadeira Superior: R$ 247,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 346,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 495 (inteira)
- Cadeira Inferior: R$ 347,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 486,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 695 (inteira)
- Pista única: R$ 447,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 626,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 895 (inteira)
- VIP Package: R$ 947,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 1.126,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 1.395 (inteira)
Confira o line-up completo:
- Fake Number
- Gloria
- Dead Fish
- Fresno
- ForFun
- Neck Deep
- Good Charlotte
- Fall Out Boy
- Yellowcard
- The Maine
- Story of The Year
- The Veronicas
