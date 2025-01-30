Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

EntrarAssinar

Pop

CINEMATV E STREAMINGMÚSICACURIOSIDADESREALITIESCELEBRIDADES

I Wanna Be Tour: venda geral de ingressos começa nesta quinta-feira; veja preços e como comprar

Festival acontece nos dias 23 e 30 de agosto em Curitiba e São Paulo

I Wanna Be Tour: Fresno é uma das atrações do festival neste ano (Redes Sociais/Reprodução)

I Wanna Be Tour: Fresno é uma das atrações do festival neste ano (Redes Sociais/Reprodução)

Mateus Omena
Mateus Omena

Repórter

Publicado em 30 de janeiro de 2025 às 09h45.

Última atualização em 30 de janeiro de 2025 às 10h06.

Tudo sobreMúsica
Saiba mais

Nesta quinta-feira, 30, o I Wanna Be Tour abre as vendas de ingressos para o público geral. O festival de música está marcado para os dias 23 e 30 de agosto, em Curitiba e São Paulo, respectivamente.

Os organizadores do evento divulgaram nesta terça-feira o line-up completo do festival, destacando atrações como The Maine, Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, Fresno e Yellowcard.

Como comprar ingressos?

A venda de ingressos para o I Wanna Be Tour começa em 30 de janeiro no site da Eventim às 12h, e as 13h na Bilheteria.

Curitiba:

  • Arquibancada: R$ 172,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 241,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 345 (inteira)
  • Cadeira Superior: R$ 247,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 346,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 495 (inteira)
  • Cadeira Mauá e Inferior: R$ 347,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 486,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 695 (inteira)
  • Pista única: R$ 447,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 626,50 (ingresso social) | R$ 895 (inteira)
  • VIP Package: R$ 947,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 1.126,50 (ingresso social) | R$ 1.395 (inteira)

São Paulo:

  • Cadeira Superior: R$ 247,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 346,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 495 (inteira)
  • Cadeira Inferior: R$ 347,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 486,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 695 (inteira)
  • Pista única: R$ 447,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 626,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 895 (inteira)
  • VIP Package: R$ 947,50 (meia-entrada) / R$ 1.126,50 (ingresso social) / R$ 1.395 (inteira)

Confira o line-up completo:

  • Fake Number
  • Gloria
  • Dead Fish
  • Fresno
  • ForFun
  • Neck Deep
  • Good Charlotte
  • Fall Out Boy
  • Yellowcard
  • The Maine
  • Story of The Year
  • The Veronicas

  • Ally Brooke

    1/30 Ally Brooke (Ally Brooke)

  • Twenty One Pilots

    2/30 Twenty One Pilots (Twenty One Pilots)

  • Christina Aguilera

    3/30 Christina Aguilera (Christina Aguilera)

  • Sean Paul

    4/30 Sean Paul (Sean Paul)

  • Steaveaoki

    5/30 Steaveaoki (Steaveaoki)

  • A cantora Shakira

    6/30 A cantora Shakira (A cantora Shakira)

  • Cantor Sting.

    7/30 Cantor Sting. (Cantor Sting)

  • NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's

    8/30 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images) (Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 8, 2023)

  • Nessa Barrett

    9/30 Nessa Barrett (Nessa Barrett)

  • Rüfus du Sol

    10/30 Rüfus du Sol (Rüfus du Sol)

  • James Hype

    11/30 James Hype (James Hype)

  • Girl In Red

    12/30 Girl In Red (Girl In Red)

  • Fontaines D.C

    13/30 Fontaines D.C (Fontaines D.C)

  • Inhaler

    14/30 Inhaler (Inhaler)

  • Caribou

    15/30 Caribou (Caribou)

  • JPEGMafia

    16/30 JPEGMafia (JPEGMafia)

  • Disco Lines

    17/30 Disco Lines (Disco Lines)

  • Shawn Mendes

    18/30 Shawn Mendes (Shawn Mendes)

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Alanis Morissette performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 04, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)

    19/30 LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Alanis Morissette performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 04, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage) (Alanis Morisette at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London)

  • Beenson Boone

    20/30 Beenson Boone (Beenson Boone)

  • Tate McRae

    21/30 Tate McRae (Tate McRae)

  • 22/30 (Kasablanca)

  • 23/30 (Artemas)

  • 24/30 (Justin Timberlake)

  • Norah Jones, vencedora de nove Grammys, será uma das grandes atrações do Popload Festival 2025, que também contará com uma programação diversificada e parcerias estratégicas

    25/30 Norah Jones, vencedora de nove Grammys, será uma das grandes atrações do Popload Festival 2025, que também contará com uma programação diversificada e parcerias estratégicas (Norah Jones, vencedora de nove Grammys, será uma das grandes atrações do Popload Festival 2025, que também contará com uma programação diversificada e parcerias estratégicas.)

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool of Green Day are seen performing on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

    26/30 LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool of Green Day are seen performing on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 16, 2024)

  • (FILES) Independent presidential candidate Cornel West addresses a pro-Palestinian rally on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. A scion of the famed Kennedy family. A Green Party activist. A self-proclaimed

    27/30 (FILES) Independent presidential candidate Cornel West addresses a pro-Palestinian rally on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. A scion of the famed Kennedy family. A Green Party activist. A self-proclaimed "armed and gay" libertarian. The US presidential election is toss-up between Democrat Harris and Republican Trump. However, the two-party system still left room this year for three fringe players who could yet influence an ultra-tight election on November 5. (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER / AFP) (FILES-US-VOTE-CANDIDATES)

  • Green Day

    28/30 Green Day (size_960_16_9_Green_Day.jpg)

  • Katy Perry está confirmada no Rock in Rio 2024

    29/30 Katy Perry está confirmada no Rock in Rio 2024 (Katy Perry está confirmada no Rock in Rio 2024)

  • HozSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Hozier performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 15, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Nina Franova/WireImage)

    30/30 HozSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Hozier performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 15, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Nina Franova/WireImage) (Hozier tem shows confirmados para maio e junho no Brasil)

Acompanhe tudo sobre:MúsicaMúsica pop

Mais de Pop

Sessão da Tarde hoje: qual filme vai passar na TV Globo nesta quinta-feira, 30

Que horas começa o BBB 25? Veja o horário da Prova do Líder desta quinta, 30

'BBB' ganha canal interativo no WhatsApp

Bozo retorna ao SBT após hiato de 11 anos com programação especial; saiba como será

Mais na Exame

Um conteúdo Bússola

Com atletas embaixadoras, Neoenergia reforça liderança, entre as empresas do

Economia

Brasil cria 1,69 milhão de vagas com carteira assinada em 2024

Negócios

Startups mais maduras e IA na prática: o foco do Google em sua nova aceleração

Carreira

5 profissões que pagam mais de US$100 mil e crescem rápido — mas só para quem tem habilidades em IA