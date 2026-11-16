Grammys 2027: Confira os indicados ao vivo

- “Black Shaman Strikes Back”, Marc Marcel
- “The Color of Rain”, Aja Monet
- “A Hero and a Villain”, Mad Skillz
- “How Love Grows”, JWalt (com Claydough)
- “Leap Life”, Saul Williams
Melhor Performance de Jazz
- “In Walked Bud”, Jon Batiste
- “Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme”, The Baylor Project
- “Sophisticated Lady”, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
- “The Lady Is a Tramp”, Deborah Silver e Diane Schuur
- “I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)”, Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
- “For Dinah”, Ledisi
- “The Wise Ones”, Gretchen Parlato
- “Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center”, Catherine Russell
- “With Every Breath I Take”, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
- “The Devil I Knew”, Nicole Zuraitis
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
- “Monk Movements”, Jon Batiste
- “We Dream”, Lakecia Benjamin
- “Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)”, Chick Corea
- “Leave That in There”, Sullivan Fortner
- “Side-Eye III+”, Pat Metheny
Melhor Álbum de Jazz para Grande Conjunto
- “Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)”, Alex Conde
- “In the Brass Palace”, Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band
- “Jim McNeely Expeditions”, Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely
- “25 Years of Phatness”, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- “Oracles”, Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- “Filin”, Melissa Aldana
- “Ao Vivo (Live)”, Eliane Elias
- “Monk con Clave”, Carlos Henriquez com participação de Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez
- “Gonzalo Plays Pino”, Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- “El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3”, Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
- “Trip the Night Fantastic”, Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science
- “Who Asked?”, Domi e JD Beck
- “Purpose”, Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore
- “Oh Snap”, Cécile McLorin Salvant
- “Fathers”, Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons e Kenny Beats
Melhor Performance Vocal de Pop Tradicional
- “A Couple Minutes”, Olivia Dean
- “For Good”, Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande
- “Madwoman”, Laufey
- “I Hate the Way I Look Today.”, Raye
- “All That’s Left”, Nicole Zuraitis com participação de Gilad Hekselman
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
- “Good Grief”, Sara Bareilles
- “The Boys of Dungeon Lane”, Paul McCartney
- “Better Broken”, Sarah McLachlan
- “An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios”, Leslie Odom Jr.
- “Whatever’s Clever!”, Charlie Puth
Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
- “Monk Meditations”, Jon Batiste
- “Lullaby for the Lost”, Donny McCaslin
- “A Six String Odyssey”, Six String Symphony
- “Somni”, Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
- “Barcode”, Ben Wendel
Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- “Chess the Musical”, elenco da Broadway de 2025
- “The Lost Boys”, elenco original da Broadway
- “Ragtime”, elenco da Broadway de 2025
- “Schmigadoon!”, companhia original da Broadway
- “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”, elenco original da Broadway
Melhor Performance Solo de Country
- “The Whole World”, Vince Gill
- “Choosin’ Texas”, Ella Langley
- “Dry Spell”, Kacey Musgraves
- “Can’t Sit Still”, Lainey Wilson
- “Gary”, Stephen Wilson Jr.
Melhor Performance de Dupla/Grupo Country
- Butterfly – Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton
- Here – Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton
- Horses and Divorces – Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert
- Light of a Clear Blue Morning – Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire
- Phone, Keys, Wallet – Lainey Wilson, John Mayer
Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo
- Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito
- Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish
- Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster
- Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’
Melhor Álbum de Folk Tradicional
- The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming, Béla Fleck
- North Node – Natalie Haas & Brittany Haas
- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouellette
- Together Again – Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon
- Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
- Equilibrium - Anitta
- Oriadé - Davido
- Hope!! - Angélique Kidjo
- Starrgirl - Ayra Starr
- Love Is A Kingdom - Tems
Melhor Performance de Country em Duo/Grupo
- “Butterfly”, Zac Brown Band com participação de Dolly Parton
- “Here”, Mumford & Sons com participação de Chris Stapleton
- “Horses and Divorces”, Kacey Musgraves com participação de Miranda Lambert
- “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”, Dolly Parton com participação de Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire
- “Phone, Keys, Wallet”, Lainey Wilson e John Mayer
Melhor Performance de Americana
- “Heartland”, Sara Bareilles
- “Returning to Myself”, Brandi Carlile
- “Sad and Beautiful World”, Mavis Staples
- “Mill Town Flood”, Billy Strings
- “Masks Off”, Jesse Welles
Melhor Canção de Raiz Americana
- “Masks Off”, Jesse Welles (Jesse Welles, compositor)
- “My Full Name”, Madison Cunningham (Madison Cunningham, compositora)
- “Returning to Myself”, Brandi Carlile (Brandi Carlile, compositora)
- “Tennessee Sunshine”, Grant Maloy Smith (Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin e Grant Maloy Smith, compositores)
- “Waist Deep”, Alabama Shakes (Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg e Brittany Howard, compositores)
Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass
- “Rattlin’ Bones”, Bronwyn
- “Safe, Sensible and Sane”, Alison Brown e Steve Martin
- “Bluegrass Women”, Lindsay Lou
- “So Much for Goodbyes”, Billy Strings
- “Earl Jam 2”, Tony Trischka
Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
- “Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul”, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul com participação de Mr. Sipp
- “B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100”, Joe Bonamassa
- “Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience”, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra e Martin Gellner (com Morgan Freeman)
- “Blues Now”, GA-20 com Charlie Musselwhite
- “Slideways”, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials
Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo
- “Alive! (Live)”, Fantastic Negrito
- “Paper Doll (Live)”, Samantha Fish
- “Just Say Yes”, Ruthie Foster
- “Hard Road”, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- “The Breakdown”, Keb’ Mo’
Melhor Álbum de Folk Tradicional
- “The Fiddle and the Drum”, Renée Fleming e Béla Fleck
- “North Node”, Natalie Haas e Brittany Haas
- “The Fiddle Funnel Sessions”, E J Ouellette
- “Together Again”, Tom Paxton e John McCutcheon
- “Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)”, Jesse Welles
Melhor Álbum Gospel
- “Devotion”, Cory Henry
- “Revival: Live in Dallas”, Lisa Knowles-Smith e The Brown Singers
- “Closer (Live in Chicago)”, Jonathan McReynolds
- “Sunday Morning”, PJ Morton
- “The Hymns”, CeCe Winans
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea
- “Shiloh”, Doe
- “Coritos Vol. 2”, Israel & New Breed
- “King of Hearts – In the Room!”, Brandon Lake
- “Jamie MacDonald”, Jamie MacDonald
- “Breathe on It”, Tauren Wells
Melhor Álbum de Gospel de Raiz
- “Through the Fire”, Jason Crabb
- “On a Different Note”, Tim Lovelace
- “Light. Hope. Faith.”, Cara Paige
- “A Fireside Christmas”, Karen Peck & New River
- “Rise and Shine”, Sunday Drive
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
- “No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto”, Karol G
- “Femme Fatale”, Mon Laferte
- “Muda”, Carín León
- “¿Dónde Es el After?”, Rawayana
- “Bendito Verano”, Elena Rose
Melhor Álbum de Rock Latino ou Alternativo
- “Free Spirits”, Ca7riel e Paco Amoroso
- “Taracá”, Jorge Drexler
- “La Vida Era Más Corta”, Milo J
- “Juanesteban”, Juanes
- “Shine”, Fito Páez
Melhor Álbum de Reggae
- “Too Too Bad”, Buju Banton
- “Exile”, Chronixx
- “Brightside”, Ziggy Marley
- “The Art of Acceptance”, Protoje
- “Supernova”, Runkus
- “Lottery”, Shaggy
Melhor Performance de Música Global
- “Varuvaaiy”, Devan Ekambaram com participação de Susha
- “Una Flor en Cada Estrella”, Kerreke, Mireya e Alex E. Chávez
- “Bando [Orchestral]”, Angélique Kidjo com participação de Pharrell Williams e Quavo
- “Porcelana”, Rosalía e Dougie F
- “Dai Dai”, Shakira e Burna Boy
Melhor Performance de Música Africana
- “Gratitude”, Asake
- “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, Angélique Kidjo e Ayra Starr
- “No Tradition, No Africa”, King Ayisoba com participação de Rocky Dawuni
- “Big Daddy”, Tems
- “Jogodo”, Wizkid e Asake
Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Canto
- “Night Music”, Vicente Avella
- “Balance”, Paul Avgerinos
- “Liminal”, Brian Eno e Beatie Wolfe
- “Unspoken Psalms”, Chris Redding
- “Tantrika”, White Sun
Compositor do Ano (Não-Clássico)
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- RAYE
- Joybeth
- Taylor Theron Thomas
Melhor Álbum de Rap
- Dillagence II - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla
- AM I THE DRAMA? - Cardi B
- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Rapsody
- OCTANE - Don Toliver
- Everything Is A Lot. - Wale
- Bully Deluxe - Kanye West (Ye)
Melhor Canção de R&B
- “Let Me”, Victoria Monét
- “My Muse”, Leon Thomas
- “Out the Window”, Kehlani
- “Pressha”, Jill Scott
- “What You Need”, Tems
Melhor Álbum de R&B
- “Brown (The Chocolate Edition)”, Chris Brown
- “When the City Sleeps”, Alex Isley
- “Kehlani”, Kehlani
- “Saturday Night”, PJ Morton
- “To Whom This May Concern”, Jill Scott
Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático
- “Sunset Kiss”, Babymetal e Polyphia
- “Unang Kilig”, Bini
- “Bang Bang”, IVE
- “404 (New Era)”, KiiiKiii
- “Yes”, Lisa
- “Visa”, SB19
Melhor Canção Latina
- “Ahí”, Karol G e Drake
- “¿Cómo Se Ama?”, Jorge Drexler
- “Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día”, Ca7riel, Paco Amoroso e Sting
- “La Perla”, Rosalía e Yahritza y Su Esencia
- “Niño”, Milo J