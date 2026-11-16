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Grammys 2027: Confira os indicados ao vivo

Academia revela os concorrentes da próxima edição da premiação; cerimônia acontece no dia 7 de fevereiro de 2027, em Los Angeles, com transmissão no Disney+ e Hulu

Grammy Awards: lista de indicados para a edição de 2027 foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira, 16 (Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

Grammy Awards: lista de indicados para a edição de 2027 foi divulgada nesta segunda-feira, 16 (Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

Giulia Polizeli
Giulia Polizeli

Estagiária de Jornalismo

Publicado em 16 de novembro de 2026 às 10h08.

Última atualização em 16 de novembro de 2026 às 10h52.

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Na manhã desta segunda-feira, 16, a Academia revelou os indicados ao Grammy Awards 2027. A cerimônia está marcada para 7 de fevereiro de 2027, a partir das 21h, na Crypto.com Arena, em Los Angeles (EUA).

A lista completa de indicados será liberada a partir das 11 horas, no horário de Brasília.

Confira os indicados para o Grammy Awards 2027:

Canção do Ano

  • Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
  • Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
  • the cure - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande
  • I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift
  • Man I Need - Olivia Dean
  • Risk It All - Bruno Mars
  • WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE

Álbum do Ano

  • The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift
  • Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
  • The Art Of Loving - Olivia Dean
  • Dandelion - Ella Langley
  • The Romantic - Bruno Mars
  • THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. - RAYE
  • you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo
  • LUX (Complete Works) - Rosalía

Gravação do Ano

  • Man I Need - Olivia Dean
  • Choosin' Texas - Ella Langley
  • I Just Might - Bruno Mars
  • WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
  • the cure - Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Fate Of Ophelia - Taylor Swift
  • Berghain - Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
  • Dracula - Tame Impala, Jennie

Melhor Videoclipe

  • Lost Boys - Phoebe Bridgers
  • Storm - Gener8ion, Yung Lean
  • Hate That I Made You Love Me - Ariana Grande
  • Click Clack Symphony. – RAYE, Hans Zimmer
  • Berghain – Rosalía, Björk & Yves Tumor

Melhor Perfomance Solo de Pop

  • Man I Need - Olivia Dean
  • Risk It All - Bruno Mars
  • WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
  • the cure - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sauvignon Blanc – Rosalía

Melhor Performance Pop Duo/Grupo

  • Runway - Lady Gaga, Doechii
  • Bring Your Love - Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Click Clack Symphony. - RAYE, Hans Zimmer
  • The Life Of A Showgirl - Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Dracula - Tame Impala, JENNIE

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

  • The Art Of Loving - Olivia Dean
  • Petal - Ariana Grande The Romantic - Bruno Mars
  • This Music May Contain Hope. - RAYE
  • You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love - Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor Artista Revelação

  • Angine De Poitrine
  • Geese
  • Ella Langley
  • Slayyyter
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Don Toliver
  • Remi Wolf
  • The Womack Sisters

Melhor Gravação Dance/Eletrônica

  • “Lights Burn Dimmer”, Fred again.. e Jamie T
  • “I Feel So Free”, Madonna
  • “Crank”, Slayyyter
  • “My Old Ways”, Tame Impala
  • “Melatonin”, Tinashe
  • “Music”, Underscores
Melhor Gravação Dance Pop
  • “Blue Moon”, Zara Larsson
  • “Danceteria”, Madonna
  • “Life Boat.”, Raye
  • “Dance…”, Slayyyter
  • “Too Easy”, Tinashe
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico
  • “Confessions II”, Madonna
  • “Sexistential”, Robyn
  • “Soma”, Skrillex
  • “Wor$t Girl in America”, Slayyyter
  • “Deadbeat”, Tame Impala

Melhor Gravação Remixada

  • “Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix)”, Fred again.., Ca7riel e Paco Amoroso
  • “I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)”, Bruno Mars e Austin Millz
  • “Love Sensation”, Madonna e Kylie Minogue
  • “Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)”, Taylor Swift
  • “A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix”, Nine Inch Nails e Boys Noize
  • “Where Is My Husband!”, Raye, David Guetta e Hypaton

Melhor Performance de Metal

  • “The Edge of Perfection”, Anthrax
  • “Hive Mind”, Knocked Loose com participação de Denzel Curry
  • “Your Ghost Again”, Mastodon
  • “Let There Be Shred”, Megadeth
  • “End of You”, Poppy, Amy Lee e Courtney LaPlante

Melhor Canção de Rock

  • “In the Stars”, The Rolling Stones
  • “Lost Boys”, Phoebe Bridgers
  • “My Only Angel”, Aerosmith e Yungblud
  • “Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix”, Bruce Springsteen
  • “Trinidad”, Geese
  • “What’s Wrong With Me”, Olivia Rodrigo e Robert Smith
  • “Your Favorite Toy”, Foo Fighters

Melhor Álbum de Rock

  • “Vol.II”, Angine de Poitrine
  • “Your Favorite Toy”, Foo Fighters
  • “The Wow! Signal”, Muse
  • “Foreign Tongues”, The Rolling Stones
  • “Frozen Charlotte”, Jack White

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

  • “Fabienk”, Angine de Poitrine
  • “Kill Me”, Phoebe Bridgers
  • “Au Pays du Cocaine”, Geese
  • “Reliquia”, Rosalía
  • “Showbiz”, Hayley Williams

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

  • “I Must Be Dreaming”, Alabama Shakes
  • “Lost Weekend”, Phoebe Bridgers
  • “Music, Fashion, Film”, Charli xcx
  • “Getting Killed”, Geese
  • “The Mountain”, Gorillaz
  • “Lux (Complete Works)”, Rosalía

Melhor Performance Solo de R&B

  • “Morning Dew (Donk)”, Beyoncé
  • “Out the Window”, Kehlani
  • “Let Me”, Victoria Monét
  • “Pressha”, Jill Scott
  • “What You Need”, Tems

Melhor Performance de R&B em Colaboração ou de Duo/Grupo

  • “Fallin’”, Chris Brown com participação de Leon Thomas
  • “47th Street”, Lalah Hathaway com participação de J. Ivy
  • “Sweet Nuthins”, Kehlani com participação de Leon Thomas
  • “Mess”, PJ Morton com participação de Keyon Harrold
  • “To B Honest”, Jill Scott com participação de JID

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

  • “Bernarr.”, Durand Bernarr
  • “Waves”, Moonchild
  • “The Last Balloon”, Tank and the Bangas
  • “Pholks”, Leon Thomas
  • “Distracted”, Thundercat

Melhor Performance de Rap

  • “Good Flirts”, Baby Keem com participação de Kendrick Lamar e Momo Boyd
  • “Errtime”, Cardi B
  • “Run It Back!!”, De La Soul com participação de Nas
  • “Let ’Em Know”, T.I.
  • “Body”, Don Toliver

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

  • “This Woman”, Busta Rhymes (com J Dilla e participação de D’Angelo)
  • “Safe”, Cardi B com participação de Kehlani
  • “Girl, Get Up.”, Doechii com participação de SZA
  • “E85”, Don Toliver
  • “Watching Us”, Wale com participação de Leon Thomas
Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada
  • “Black Shaman Strikes Back”, Marc Marcel
  • “The Color of Rain”, Aja Monet
  • “A Hero and a Villain”, Mad Skillz
  • “How Love Grows”, JWalt (com Claydough)
  • “Leap Life”, Saul Williams

Melhor Performance de Jazz

  • “In Walked Bud”, Jon Batiste
  • “Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme”, The Baylor Project
  • “Sophisticated Lady”, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
  • “The Lady Is a Tramp”, Deborah Silver e Diane Schuur
  • “I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)”, Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman e Dan Pugach

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

  • “For Dinah”, Ledisi
  • “The Wise Ones”, Gretchen Parlato
  • “Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center”, Catherine Russell
  • “With Every Breath I Take”, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
  • “The Devil I Knew”, Nicole Zuraitis

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz

  • “Monk Movements”, Jon Batiste
  • “We Dream”, Lakecia Benjamin
  • “Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)”, Chick Corea
  • “Leave That in There”, Sullivan Fortner
  • “Side-Eye III+”, Pat Metheny

Melhor Álbum de Jazz para Grande Conjunto

  • “Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)”, Alex Conde
  • “In the Brass Palace”, Kurt Elling e WDR Big Band
  • “Jim McNeely Expeditions”, Frankfurt Radio Big Band e Jim McNeely
  • “25 Years of Phatness”, Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
  • “Oracles”, Helen Sung Big Band e Helen Sung

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

  • “Filin”, Melissa Aldana
  • “Ao Vivo (Live)”, Eliane Elias
  • “Monk con Clave”, Carlos Henriquez com participação de Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch e Robert Rodriguez
  • “Gonzalo Plays Pino”, Gonzalo Rubalcaba
  • “El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3”, Miguel Zenón e Luis Perdomo

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

  • “Trip the Night Fantastic”, Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science
  • “Who Asked?”, Domi e JD Beck
  • “Purpose”, Terrace Martin e Marcus Gilmore
  • “Oh Snap”, Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • “Fathers”, Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons e Kenny Beats

Melhor Performance Vocal de Pop Tradicional

  • “A Couple Minutes”, Olivia Dean
  • “For Good”, Cynthia Erivo e Ariana Grande
  • “Madwoman”, Laufey
  • “I Hate the Way I Look Today.”, Raye
  • “All That’s Left”, Nicole Zuraitis com participação de Gilad Hekselman

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

  • “Good Grief”, Sara Bareilles
  • “The Boys of Dungeon Lane”, Paul McCartney
  • “Better Broken”, Sarah McLachlan
  • “An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios”, Leslie Odom Jr.
  • “Whatever’s Clever!”, Charlie Puth

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo

  • “Monk Meditations”, Jon Batiste
  • “Lullaby for the Lost”, Donny McCaslin
  • “A Six String Odyssey”, Six String Symphony
  • “Somni”, Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest e Jules Buckley
  • “Barcode”, Ben Wendel

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

  • “Chess the Musical”, elenco da Broadway de 2025
  • “The Lost Boys”, elenco original da Broadway
  • “Ragtime”, elenco da Broadway de 2025
  • “Schmigadoon!”, companhia original da Broadway
  • “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”, elenco original da Broadway

Melhor Performance Solo de Country

  • “The Whole World”, Vince Gill
  • “Choosin’ Texas”, Ella Langley
  • “Dry Spell”, Kacey Musgraves
  • “Can’t Sit Still”, Lainey Wilson
  • “Gary”, Stephen Wilson Jr.

Melhor Performance de Dupla/Grupo Country

  • Butterfly – Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton
  • Here – Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton
  • Horses and Divorces – Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert
  • Light of a Clear Blue Morning – Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire
  • Phone, Keys, Wallet – Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo

  • Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito
  • Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish
  • Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster
  • Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’

Melhor Álbum de Folk Tradicional

  • The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming, Béla Fleck
  • North Node – Natalie Haas & Brittany Haas
  • The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouellette
  • Together Again – Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon
  • Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

  • Equilibrium - Anitta
  • Oriadé - Davido
  • Hope!! - Angélique Kidjo
  • Starrgirl - Ayra Starr
  • Love Is A Kingdom - Tems

Melhor Performance de Country em Duo/Grupo

  • “Butterfly”, Zac Brown Band com participação de Dolly Parton
  • “Here”, Mumford & Sons com participação de Chris Stapleton
  • “Horses and Divorces”, Kacey Musgraves com participação de Miranda Lambert
  • “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”, Dolly Parton com participação de Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah e Reba McEntire
  • “Phone, Keys, Wallet”, Lainey Wilson e John Mayer

Melhor Performance de Americana

  • “Heartland”, Sara Bareilles
  • “Returning to Myself”, Brandi Carlile
  • “Sad and Beautiful World”, Mavis Staples
  • “Mill Town Flood”, Billy Strings
  • “Masks Off”, Jesse Welles

Melhor Canção de Raiz Americana

  • “Masks Off”, Jesse Welles (Jesse Welles, compositor)
  • “My Full Name”, Madison Cunningham (Madison Cunningham, compositora)
  • “Returning to Myself”, Brandi Carlile (Brandi Carlile, compositora)
  • “Tennessee Sunshine”, Grant Maloy Smith (Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin e Grant Maloy Smith, compositores)
  • “Waist Deep”, Alabama Shakes (Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg e Brittany Howard, compositores)

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass

  • “Rattlin’ Bones”, Bronwyn
  • “Safe, Sensible and Sane”, Alison Brown e Steve Martin
  • “Bluegrass Women”, Lindsay Lou
  • “So Much for Goodbyes”, Billy Strings
  • “Earl Jam 2”, Tony Trischka

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

  • “Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul”, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul com participação de Mr. Sipp
  • “B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100”, Joe Bonamassa
  • “Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience”, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra e Martin Gellner (com Morgan Freeman)
  • “Blues Now”, GA-20 com Charlie Musselwhite
  • “Slideways”, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo

  • “Alive! (Live)”, Fantastic Negrito
  • “Paper Doll (Live)”, Samantha Fish
  • “Just Say Yes”, Ruthie Foster
  • “Hard Road”, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • “The Breakdown”, Keb’ Mo’

Melhor Álbum de Folk Tradicional

  • “The Fiddle and the Drum”, Renée Fleming e Béla Fleck
  • “North Node”, Natalie Haas e Brittany Haas
  • “The Fiddle Funnel Sessions”, E J Ouellette
  • “Together Again”, Tom Paxton e John McCutcheon
  • “Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)”, Jesse Welles

Melhor Álbum Gospel

  • “Devotion”, Cory Henry
  • “Revival: Live in Dallas”, Lisa Knowles-Smith e The Brown Singers
  • “Closer (Live in Chicago)”, Jonathan McReynolds
  • “Sunday Morning”, PJ Morton
  • “The Hymns”, CeCe Winans

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea

  • “Shiloh”, Doe
  • “Coritos Vol. 2”, Israel & New Breed
  • “King of Hearts – In the Room!”, Brandon Lake
  • “Jamie MacDonald”, Jamie MacDonald
  • “Breathe on It”, Tauren Wells

Melhor Álbum de Gospel de Raiz

  • “Through the Fire”, Jason Crabb
  • “On a Different Note”, Tim Lovelace
  • “Light. Hope. Faith.”, Cara Paige
  • “A Fireside Christmas”, Karen Peck & New River
  • “Rise and Shine”, Sunday Drive

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

  • “No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto”, Karol G
  • “Femme Fatale”, Mon Laferte
  • “Muda”, Carín León
  • “¿Dónde Es el After?”, Rawayana
  • “Bendito Verano”, Elena Rose

Melhor Álbum de Rock Latino ou Alternativo

  • “Free Spirits”, Ca7riel e Paco Amoroso
  • “Taracá”, Jorge Drexler
  • “La Vida Era Más Corta”, Milo J
  • “Juanesteban”, Juanes
  • “Shine”, Fito Páez

Melhor Álbum de Reggae

  • “Too Too Bad”, Buju Banton
  • “Exile”, Chronixx
  • “Brightside”, Ziggy Marley
  • “The Art of Acceptance”, Protoje
  • “Supernova”, Runkus
  • “Lottery”, Shaggy

Melhor Performance de Música Global

  • “Varuvaaiy”, Devan Ekambaram com participação de Susha
  • “Una Flor en Cada Estrella”, Kerreke, Mireya e Alex E. Chávez
  • “Bando [Orchestral]”, Angélique Kidjo com participação de Pharrell Williams e Quavo
  • “Porcelana”, Rosalía e Dougie F
  • “Dai Dai”, Shakira e Burna Boy

Melhor Performance de Música Africana

  • “Gratitude”, Asake
  • “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, Angélique Kidjo e Ayra Starr
  • “No Tradition, No Africa”, King Ayisoba com participação de Rocky Dawuni
  • “Big Daddy”, Tems
  • “Jogodo”, Wizkid e Asake

Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Canto

  • “Night Music”, Vicente Avella
  • “Balance”, Paul Avgerinos
  • “Liminal”, Brian Eno e Beatie Wolfe
  • “Unspoken Psalms”, Chris Redding
  • “Tantrika”, White Sun

Compositor do Ano (Não-Clássico)

  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • RAYE
  • Joybeth
  • Taylor Theron Thomas

Melhor Álbum de Rap

  • Dillagence II - Busta Rhymes, J Dilla
  • AM I THE DRAMA? - Cardi B
  • God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Rapsody
  • OCTANE - Don Toliver
  • Everything Is A Lot. - Wale
  • Bully Deluxe - Kanye West (Ye)

Melhor Canção de R&B

  • “Let Me”, Victoria Monét
  • “My Muse”, Leon Thomas
  • “Out the Window”, Kehlani
  • “Pressha”, Jill Scott
  • “What You Need”, Tems

Melhor Álbum de R&B

  • “Brown (The Chocolate Edition)”, Chris Brown
  • “When the City Sleeps”, Alex Isley
  • “Kehlani”, Kehlani
  • “Saturday Night”, PJ Morton
  • “To Whom This May Concern”, Jill Scott

Melhor Performance de Pop Asiático

  • “Sunset Kiss”, Babymetal e Polyphia
  • “Unang Kilig”, Bini
  • “Bang Bang”, IVE
  • “404 (New Era)”, KiiiKiii
  • “Yes”, Lisa
  • “Visa”, SB19

Melhor Canção Latina

  • “Ahí”, Karol G e Drake
  • “¿Cómo Se Ama?”, Jorge Drexler
  • “Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día”, Ca7riel, Paco Amoroso e Sting
  • “La Perla”, Rosalía e Yahritza y Su Esencia
  • “Niño”, Milo J
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