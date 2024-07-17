Emmy 2024: veja a lista de séries e artistas indicados ao vivo

Nesta quarta-feira, 17, a Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas anunciou as séries de TV indicadas à 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, a maior da categoria. Nesta quarta-feira, 17, a quais são os títulos indicados.

A cerimônia de 2024 acontece em 15 de setembro e premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024. Concorrem e são favoritos a segunda temporada de "The Bear" ("O Urso"), a última de "The Crown" e as novas "Shogun", "Fallout" e "Bebê Rena".

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024

Esta lista está sendo atualizada ao vivo.