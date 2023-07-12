Exame logo 55 anos
Emmy 2023: veja a lista de indicados ao "Oscar" da TV americana

A 75ª edição da premiação está prevista para acontecer no dia 18 de setembro

Emmy 2023: confira os indicados ao prêmio máximo da televisão americana (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Por Antonio Souza e Laura Pancini

Publicado em 12 de julho de 2023, 12h50.

Última atualização em 12 de julho de 2023, 13h20.

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 12, os indicados ao Emmy 2023. A 75ª edição da premiação está prevista para acontecer no dia 18 de setembro, porem devido a greve de editores, o evento poderá ser adiado para novembro, ou janeiro de 2024.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2023

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishmann is in Trouble)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Melhor ator em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

Melhor série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Beef
  • Dahmer
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishmann Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor ator em série dramática

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

Melhor série dramática

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Melhor atriz em série cômica

  • Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
  • Rachel Brosnaham (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Melhor ator em série cômica

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Melhor série cômica

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
  • Joseph Lee (Beef)
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
  • Murray Barlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer)
  • Young Mazino (Beef)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Maria Bello (Beef)
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
    Henry Winkler (Barry)
  • James Mardsen (Jury Duty)
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série comédia

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Janelle James (Abbot Elementary)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

  • Arian Moayed (Succession)
  • James Cromwell (Succession)
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last Of Us)
  • Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
  • Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
  • Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

  • Anna Tory (The Last Of Us)
  • Hiam Abbass (Succession)
  • Cherry Jones (Succession)
  • Melanie Lynskey (The Last Of Us)
  • Harriet Walter (Succession)
  • Storm Reid (The Last Of Us)

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

  • Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
  • Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Oliver Platt (The Bear)
  • Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
  • Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

  • Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
  • Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Harrie Walter (Ted Lasso)
  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
  • Judight Light (Poker Face)
  • Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Créditos

Antonio Souza

Antonio Souza

Repórter da Home e EsportesFormado pela Universidedade Anhembi Morumbi, trabalha como redator da Home e na cobertura de eventos esportivos para Exame. Foi Estagiário e Assistente de Redação no SBT.
Laura Pancini

Laura Pancini

Repórter da Home e PopFormada pela PUC-SP. Começou como estagiária na Exame em 2020 e passou pelas áreas de Ciência e Tecnologia. Hoje, é repórter na Home e produz matérias para a editoria de Pop. Também é apresentadora do Exame Inova e do podcast Exame Flash.

