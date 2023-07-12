Acompanhe:
Emmy 2023: veja a lista de indicados ao "Oscar" da TV americana
A 75ª edição da premiação está prevista para acontecer no dia 18 de setembro
Emmy 2023: confira os indicados ao prêmio máximo da televisão americana (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Publicado em 12 de julho de 2023, 12h50.
Última atualização em 12 de julho de 2023, 13h20.
A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 12, os indicados ao Emmy 2023. A 75ª edição da premiação está prevista para acontecer no dia 18 de setembro, porem devido a greve de editores, o evento poderá ser adiado para novembro, ou janeiro de 2024.
Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2023
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishmann is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Melhor ator em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Melhor série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Beef
- Dahmer
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishmann Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Melhor série dramática
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Melhor atriz em série cômica
- Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
- Rachel Brosnaham (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Melhor ator em série cômica
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Melhor série cômica
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Murray Barlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
- James Mardsen (Jury Duty)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série comédia
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbot Elementary)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática
- Arian Moayed (Succession)
- James Cromwell (Succession)
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last Of Us)
- Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
- Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
- Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática
- Anna Tory (The Last Of Us)
- Hiam Abbass (Succession)
- Cherry Jones (Succession)
- Melanie Lynskey (The Last Of Us)
- Harriet Walter (Succession)
- Storm Reid (The Last Of Us)
Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia
- Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
- Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
- Oliver Platt (The Bear)
- Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
- Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia
- Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
- Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
- Harrie Walter (Ted Lasso)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Judight Light (Poker Face)
- Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Créditos
Antonio SouzaRepórter da Home e EsportesFormado pela Universidedade Anhembi Morumbi, trabalha como redator da Home e na cobertura de eventos esportivos para Exame. Foi Estagiário e Assistente de Redação no SBT.
Laura PanciniRepórter da Home e PopFormada pela PUC-SP. Começou como estagiária na Exame em 2020 e passou pelas áreas de Ciência e Tecnologia. Hoje, é repórter na Home e produz matérias para a editoria de Pop. Também é apresentadora do Exame Inova e do podcast Exame Flash.
