Startup quer minerar hélio-3 na Lua — cada quilo pode custar US$ 20 milhões

Uma startup sediada em Seattle, nos Estados Unidos, quer ser a primeira a explorar comercialmente a Lua — não por curiosidade científica, mas por lucro.
A empresa, chamada Interlune, está desenvolvendo um projeto para extrair hélio-3, um isótopo raro que pode ser usado em reatores de fusão nuclear e em sistemas de computação quântica.
O valor estimado de apenas um quilo de hélio-3 gira em torno de US$ 20 milhões, e a promessa da empresa é que a superfície lunar esteja repleta desse recurso, preso em bolhas microscópicas nas rochas do solo lunar, o regolito.
A Interlune pretende iniciar sua primeira missão, batizada de "Prospect Moon", em 2027, usando uma sonda de pouso da Nasa. O objetivo é coletar amostras do solo, medir a concentração do gás e enviar os dados à Terra.
Ainda há dúvidas sobre a real abundância do isótopo na Lua. As amostras trazidas pelas missões Apollo mostraram níveis baixos, mas cientistas admitem que parte do gás pode ter escapado no retorno à Terra.
Como surgiu a Interlune?
Fundada em 2020, a Interlune é uma startup com sede em Seattle criada por veteranos do setor espacial, incluindo ex-executivos da Blue Origin e o astronauta da Apollo 17 Harrison Schmitt.
A empresa nasceu com a proposta ambiciosa de extrair recursos naturais da Lua para viabilizar uma economia espacial sustentável, e já levantou mais de US$ 18 milhões em rodadas de investimento e apoio do governo dos EUA, incluindo US$ 375 mil do Departamento de Energia americano.
Qual a importância do hélio-3?
O hélio-3 é um isótopo raro na Terra, mas potencialmente abundante na superfície lunar. Seu valor está na aplicação em áreas estratégicas como fusão nuclear, computação quântica e imagem médica.
Cada quilo pode valer até US$ 20 milhões, e países como China e EUA veem o elemento como recurso crítico para segurança nacional e avanço tecnológico.
Aposta de longo prazo
A Interlune não está sozinha nessa corrida. Com o avanço das missões lunares privadas — como a recente Blue Ghost, da Firefly Aerospace —, a Lua voltou ao centro da disputa tecnológica.
Mas, mesmo que o plano da Interlune avance, a extração de hélio-3 em larga escala continua distante. A missão de 2027 será um teste inicial e, se bem-sucedida, servirá de base para futuras operações.
O maior desafio, além das questões técnicas, será político e regulatório: como será gerido um recurso valioso em território sem dono?
