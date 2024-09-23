Trump diz que não concorrerá novamente se perder a eleição de 2024

O ex-presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, afirmou que não pretende concorrer novamente à presidência em 2028 caso seja derrotado nas eleições de novembro de 2024. Em entrevista ao grupo Sinclair Media, Trump, de 78 anos, disse que, se perder para a vice-presidente democrata Kamala Harris, isso marcaria o fim de sua trajetória nas disputas presidenciais. As informações são da BBC.
Ao ser questionado sobre a possibilidade de tentar uma nova candidatura em 2028, Trump foi categórico: "Não, acho que isso será o fim". O ex-presidente acrescentou, no entanto, que espera uma vitória na eleição deste ano.
Nos últimos oito anos, Trump moldou o Partido Republicano em três eleições nacionais consecutivas, sendo uma figura central na política americana. Caso vença a eleição de 2024, ele não poderá se candidatar novamente em 2028, já que a legislação dos EUA proíbe que um presidente sirva mais de dois mandatos.
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives onstage to accept his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Donald Trump, durante a Convenção Nacional Republicana, em Milwaukee
Mudança de discurso
Trump raramente admite a possibilidade de derrota em suas campanhas, preferindo adotar um tom mais otimista com seus apoiadores, seja em comícios ou nas redes sociais. Porém, essa foi a segunda vez em quatro dias que o ex-presidente mencionou a possibilidade de não vencer.
Durante um evento do Conselho Israelense-Americano, ele levantou a hipótese de uma eventual derrota e insinuou que os eleitores judeus teriam responsabilidade se ele não fosse reeleito.
As declarações provocaram críticas da campanha de Kamala Harris e de organizações como o Comitê Judaico Americano e a Liga Anti-Difamação, que condenaram o tom das falas de Trump.
O ex-presidente tem enfrentado um cenário eleitoral mais desafiador desde que a atual vice-presidente se tornou a candidata oficial dos democratas, após a decisão de Joe Biden de não buscar a reeleição.
De acordo com pesquisas recentes, Kamala Harris tem demonstrado um crescimento constante nas intenções de voto. Em agosto, sua campanha arrecadou mais de 190 milhões de dólares, superando os 130 milhões captados pela campanha de Trump e seus aliados.
Uma pesquisa nacional da CBS, divulgada no domingo, mostra Kamala à frente de Trump, com 52% contra 48% das intenções de voto.
Nos estados considerados fundamentais para a eleição, Kamala lidera com 51% contra 49% de Trump, uma leve melhora em relação a pesquisas anteriores. Outra sondagem, realizada pela NBC, também coloca a vice-presidente com uma vantagem de cinco pontos percentuais em relação a Trump no cenário nacional.
Embora Kamala tenha avançado em popularidade, Trump ainda mantém uma vantagem significativa em temas considerados centrais para o eleitorado, como economia, custo de vida e imigração, de acordo com o levantamento da NBC.
Apesar disso, uma pesquisa recente, do The New York Times e do Siena College, mostrou que republicano segue forte entre o eleitorado de Arizona, Geórgia e Carolina do Norte, três dos sete estados que serão decisivos na eleição deste ano.