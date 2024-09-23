Exame.com

Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

EntrarAssinar

Mundo

EUROPAGUERRA NA UCRÂNIACONFLITO EM GAZAARGENTINAELEIÇÕES NOS EUA

Trump diz que não concorrerá novamente se perder a eleição de 2024

Ex-presidente dos EUA admite pela primeira vez possibilidade de não se candidatar em 2028 caso seja derrotado

Pela primeira vez, Trump admitiu que essa pode ser sua última vez concorrendo à presidência.

Pela primeira vez, Trump admitiu que essa pode ser sua última vez concorrendo à presidência.

Fernando Olivieri
Fernando Olivieri

Redator na Exame

Publicado em 23 de setembro de 2024 às 08h51.

O ex-presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, afirmou que não pretende concorrer novamente à presidência em 2028 caso seja derrotado nas eleições de novembro de 2024. Em entrevista ao grupo Sinclair Media, Trump, de 78 anos, disse que, se perder para a vice-presidente democrata Kamala Harris, isso marcaria o fim de sua trajetória nas disputas presidenciais. As informações são da BBC.

Ao ser questionado sobre a possibilidade de tentar uma nova candidatura em 2028, Trump foi categórico: "Não, acho que isso será o fim". O ex-presidente acrescentou, no entanto, que espera uma vitória na eleição deste ano.

Nos últimos oito anos, Trump moldou o Partido Republicano em três eleições nacionais consecutivas, sendo uma figura central na política americana. Caso vença a eleição de 2024, ele não poderá se candidatar novamente em 2028, já que a legislação dos EUA proíbe que um presidente sirva mais de dois mandatos.

  • Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives onstage to accept his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

    1/13 Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives onstage to accept his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)

  • Donald Trump, durante a Convenção Nacional Republicana, em Milwaukee

    2/13 Donald Trump, durante a Convenção Nacional Republicana, em Milwaukee (Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)

  • An overall view as former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Pedro UGARTE / AFP)

    3/13 An overall view as former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Pedro UGARTE / AFP) (Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    4/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    5/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    6/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    7/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    8/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    9/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    10/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    11/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    12/13 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

  • O candidato republicano à presidência, o ex-presidente dos EUA Donald Trump, fala após aceitar oficialmente a nomeação presidencial republicana no palco no quarto dia da Convenção Nacional Republicana no Fiserv Forum em 18 de julho de 2024, em Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    13/13 O candidato republicano à presidência, o ex-presidente dos EUA Donald Trump, fala após aceitar oficialmente a nomeação presidencial republicana no palco no quarto dia da Convenção Nacional Republicana no Fiserv Forum em 18 de julho de 2024, em Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)

Mudança de discurso

Trump raramente admite a possibilidade de derrota em suas campanhas, preferindo adotar um tom mais otimista com seus apoiadores, seja em comícios ou nas redes sociais. Porém, essa foi a segunda vez em quatro dias que o ex-presidente mencionou a possibilidade de não vencer.

Durante um evento do Conselho Israelense-Americano, ele levantou a hipótese de uma eventual derrota e insinuou que os eleitores judeus teriam responsabilidade se ele não fosse reeleito.

As declarações provocaram críticas da campanha de Kamala Harris e de organizações como o Comitê Judaico Americano e a Liga Anti-Difamação, que condenaram o tom das falas de Trump.

O ex-presidente tem enfrentado um cenário eleitoral mais desafiador desde que a atual vice-presidente se tornou a candidata oficial dos democratas, após a decisão de Joe Biden de não buscar a reeleição.

De acordo com pesquisas recentes, Kamala Harris tem demonstrado um crescimento constante nas intenções de voto. Em agosto, sua campanha arrecadou mais de 190 milhões de dólares, superando os 130 milhões captados pela campanha de Trump e seus aliados.

Uma pesquisa nacional da CBS, divulgada no domingo, mostra Kamala à frente de Trump, com 52% contra 48% das intenções de voto.

Nos estados considerados fundamentais para a eleição, Kamala lidera com 51% contra 49% de Trump, uma leve melhora em relação a pesquisas anteriores. Outra sondagem, realizada pela NBC, também coloca a vice-presidente com uma vantagem de cinco pontos percentuais em relação a Trump no cenário nacional.

Embora Kamala tenha avançado em popularidade, Trump ainda mantém uma vantagem significativa em temas considerados centrais para o eleitorado, como economia, custo de vida e imigração, de acordo com o levantamento da NBC.

Apesar disso, uma pesquisa recente, do The New York Times e do Siena College, mostrou que republicano segue forte entre o eleitorado de Arizona, Geórgia e Carolina do Norte, três dos sete estados que serão decisivos na eleição deste ano.

Acompanhe tudo sobre:Estados Unidos (EUA)Eleições americanasEleições EUA 2024Donald TrumpKamala HarrisPartido Republicano (EUA)

Mais de Mundo

Eleições nos EUA: Trump mostra força em três estados fundamentais, mostram pesquisas

Ataque de Israel contra Hezbollah deixa ao menos 50 mortos no Líbano

"Oriente Médio está à beira de catástrofe iminente", alerta ONU

Congressistas fecham acordo nos EUA para evitar paralisação do governo em meio à campanha eleitoral

Mais na Exame

Brasil

Defesa Civil emite alerta para tempestades com rajadas de vento e granizo na Grande Porto Alegre

Mundo

Eleições nos EUA: Trump mostra força em três estados fundamentais, mostram pesquisas

Economia

Mercado eleva projeção do IPCA de 2024 pela 10ª semana e vê Selic em 11,50% no fim do ano

Apresentado por WAYS

Zona Norte de SP recebe a primeira escola bilíngue de alta performance com foco em educação integral