Presidente Arce pede aos bolivianos que se mobilizem contra 'golpe de Estado'

O presidente da Bolívia, Luis Arce, apelou nesta quarta-feira aos bolivianos para que se mobilizassem contra a tentativa de golpe de Estado em curso dos militares, que tentam entrar à força na sede do governo, no centro de La Paz.
Tropas e tanques se aglomeraram em frente ao Palácio Quemado, na Praça Murillo, sob comando do general Juan José Zúñiga, destituído na terça-feira após fazer declarações sobre a possível candidatura do ex-presidente Evo Morales em 2025.
"O povo boliviano está convocado hoje, precisamos que o povo boliviano se organize e se mobilize contra o golpe de Estado, em favor da democracia", disse Arce em pronunciamento televisivo ao país ao lado de seus ministros na Casa Grande del Pueblo, adjacente ao Palácio Quemado, sede presidencial.
Zúñiga, demitido na terça-feira, declarou à imprensa que "a mobilização de todas as unidades militares" busca expressar seu descontentamento "com a situação do país", alertando que não permitiria uma possível nova candidatura do ex-presidente Evo Morales em 2025.
"Já basta. Não pode haver essa deslealdade", afirmou, acrescentando que continua obedecendo ao presidente Arce "por enquanto", mas que tomará medidas para "mudar o gabinete de governo".
Os militares na Praça Murillo lançaram gás lacrimogêneo e balas contra um grupo de cidadãos que gritavam "Eu luto, vocês não estão sozinhos". Vários apelos estão sendo feitos para que a população se manifeste e rejeite a tentativa de golpe em curso.
A soldier in an armored vehicle is deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
