Presidente sul-coreano propõe grupo de trabalho com Pyongyang, mas chama Norte de 'reino congelado' Proposta surge num dos piores momentos da relação entre as duas Coreias

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - 2023/01/01: A TV screen shows footage of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's address during a news program at the Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul. President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed on January 1, 2023, to push reforms in labor, education, and pensions, saying they cannot be delayed any longer and the country's future depends on it. In a New Year's address live from his office, Yoon outlined his administration's plans to tackle economic challenges, such as by changing the country's export strategy and investing in future strategic technologies. President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered military commanders on January 1, 2023, to punish any North Korean provocations without fail with a "firm determination not to avoid going to war," an official said. Yoon made the call in virtual talks with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and other commanders, as the North's state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for an "exponential" increase in the country's nuclear arsenal while naming the South "our undoubted enemy.". (Photo by Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Kim Jae-Hwan/Getty Images)