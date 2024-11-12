Por que libaneses estão buscando abrigo na Síria?

Em uma reviravolta geopolítica que poucos previam, cerca de 500 mil libaneses, incluindo uma grande parcela de refugiados xiitas, estão buscando refúgio na Síria.
O país, que ao longo da última década foi o epicentro de um dos maiores deslocamentos de refugiados do mundo, agora é visto como um porto seguro para aqueles que fogem da guerra e da instabilidade no Líbano. Desde setembro, muitos têm atravessado a pé a fronteira, segundo reportagem da The Economist.
Para os refugiados sírios que já residiam no Líbano, a recente crise representa uma chance de retorno ao seu país de origem. Para os libaneses, especialmente os xiitas, a Síria parece oferecer uma segurança relativa.
Parte desse fluxo migratório é incentivado pelo governo de Bashar al-Assad, que facilita a entrada dos refugiados ao isentar libaneses da taxa de US$ 100 (R$ 575) na fronteira, enquanto mantém barreiras para os sírios exilados, considerados ameaças potenciais ao regime.
Conflitos sectários e segurança precária
O movimento de libaneses para a Síria reflete o agravamento das condições econômicas e sociais no Líbano. A desvalorização da libra libanesa e a falta de serviços básicos tornam a vida insustentável para muitos. Em contraste, na devastada Síria, alimentos distribuídos pela ONU e aluguéis baixos, mesmo com infraestrutura limitada, proporcionam uma condição mais acessível para aqueles que perderam tudo.
O governo de Assad vê nessa população de refugiados uma oportunidade de reconfiguração demográfica que favoreça seu controle, substituindo a maioria sunita por minorias mais favoráveis ao regime.
Ao mesmo tempo, a presença de libaneses xiitas atrai tensões regionais. Muitos deles são suspeitos de ligação com o Hezbollah, o que desperta o interesse de Israel, que vê nessa migração uma potencial ameaça. O aumento da presença militar israelense na Síria, com ataques aéreos e incursões, expõe ainda mais os refugiados aos perigos da guerra. Os próprios sírios veem o fluxo libanês com preocupação, temendo que a entrada dos vizinhos traga a guerra para dentro de suas fronteiras.
A tensão cresce entre os sírios
O ressentimento entre a população local também é visível. Muitos sírios lembram das ações do Hezbollah durante a guerra civil do país, onde a milícia libanesa interveio diretamente, transformando cidades inteiras em campos de batalha e expandindo a produção de captagon, uma substância ilícita que se tornou a principal exportação da Síria.
Em Homs, cidade próxima à fronteira libanesa, uma moradora alertou: “Vocês não conseguem se defender, então não tragam o conflito para nós.”
Diante das dificuldades na Síria, uma parte dos refugiados opta por seguir adiante para o Iraque, onde os laços sectários com a comunidade xiita são mais fortes. Em cidades como Karbala e Basra, a presença de libaneses se torna cada vez mais comum, e muitos encontram abrigo em imóveis adquiridos pelo Hezbollah durante o auge do mercado imobiliário iraquiano.
