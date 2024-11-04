Netanyahu defende que Israel possa impor qualquer acordo de paz com Hezbollah

O primeiro-ministro israelense, Benjamin Netanyahu, enfatizou novamente no domingo, 3, durante uma visita à fronteira com o Líbano, a importância de Israel ser capaz de “impor” qualquer possível acordo de cessar-fogo com o grupo xiita libanês Hezbollah.
Em uma mensagem de vídeo, Netanyahu opinou que a “chave” para restaurar a paz, com ou sem um acordo, é levar o Hezbollah para o norte do rio Litani, impedir suas tentativas de se rearmar e “responder com firmeza” a qualquer tentativa do grupo de atacar Israel.
“Simplificando: fazer cumprir, fazer cumprir, fazer cumprir”, declarou Netanyahu, uma mensagem semelhante à que ele transmitiu na semana passada durante a visita do mediador dos Estados Unidos para o conflito no Líbano, Amos Hochstein, e que parecia sugerir que Israel quer se reservar o direito de atacar o Líbano novamente se o Hezbollah não cumprir as exigências de uma possível trégua.
O premiê também deixou claro que um de seus principais objetivos é cortar o “suprimento de oxigênio” do Irã para o Hezbollah por meio da Síria, depois que as Forças de Defesa de Israel bombardearam algumas passagens na fronteira sírio-libanesa por onde, segundo ele, o grupo xiita transporta armas.
Durante essa visita ao norte de Israel, a segunda desde o início da invasão israelense ao sul do Líbano no começo do mês passado, Netanyahu se reuniu com vários comandantes e enviou uma mensagem de apoio aos reservistas, depois que a eclosão da guerra na Faixa de Gaza e, em seguida, a ofensiva no Líbano forçaram a convocação de um número sem precedentes de soldados da reserva.
O primeiro-ministro disse que seu gabinete trabalha em um plano nacional para apoiar as famílias dos reservistas israelenses.
Na última quinta-feira, após a reunião de Netanyahu em Jerusalém com Hochstein, seu gabinete emitiu uma breve mensagem deixando claro para os EUA que qualquer acordo para encerrar o conflito no Líbano deve permitir que Israel o aplique.
“A questão principal não é a papelada de um acordo ou de outro, mas a capacidade e a determinação de Israel de aplicá-lo e de lidar com qualquer ameaça à sua segurança procedente do Líbano”, disse o gabinete do primeiro-ministro israelense na ocasião.
A mensagem parecia se referir à exigência, levantada nas últimas semanas pela imprensa israelense e americana, de que o possível cessar-fogo com o grupo xiita Hezbollah também deveria permitir que Israel use o espaço aéreo libanês e que suas tropas estejam “ativamente” envolvidas na garantia do cumprimento do acordo, algo que parece difícil de ser aceito pelas autoridades libanesas.
