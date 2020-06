Mundo ultrapassa marca de 10 milhões de casos de covid-19

1/13 Em Pequim, um casal de chineses beija-se usando máscaras protetoras em meio à pandemia de coronavírus (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 22: A Chinese couple wearing their protective masks kiss before saying goodbye to catch a train at Beijing Station before the annual Spring Festival on January 22, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new coronavirus rose to over 400 in mainland China Wednesday as health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to nine on Wednesday and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States,Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)