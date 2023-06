Bombardeio contra região russa deixa dois mortos

KHERSON, UKRAINE - MAY 15: Rescuers work amid rubble at the site of the Russian shelling on May 15, 2023 in Kherson, Ukraine. Around 4 a.m. on May 15, the Russian military launched a kamikaze drone on Kherson. There was a direct hit to the building of an educational institution, it was destroyed. There have been no casualties or injuries. (Photo by Ihor Pedchenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) (AFP/AFP Photo)

