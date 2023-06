Zelensky afirma que Ucrânia está 'preparada' para contraofensiva, mas teme baixas

WARSAW, POLAND – APRIL 5: Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a statement during a press conference with Poland's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki at the Prime Minister Chancellery on April 05, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. The Ukrainian President will meet his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda and Poland's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss issues related to security, economic and agricultural cooperation. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images) (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

ver mais