Avião da FAB resgata 229 brasileiros no Líbano

O avião levando os primeiros brasileiros repatriados do Líbano decolou de Beirute após 2 horas em solo. A previsão é que o desembarque em São Paulo ocorra já neste domingo. Ao todo, 229 pessoas embarcaram no voo da Força Aérea Brasileira.
A operação para retirar os brasileiros do Líbano usou a experiência recente do Brasil com a "Voltando em paz", que trouxe os brasileiros que estavam na faixa de Gaza em meio a guerra entre Israel e Hamas.
A aeronave estava em Lisboa aguardando autorização de voo para o Líbano. A previsão inicial era que o avião ficasse cerca de 40 minutos no aeroporto de Beirute. A aeronave já decolaria de Portugal com o combustível necessário para fazer o trajeto de ida e volta.
No sábado, o governo brasileiro decidiu adiar o voo que estava previsto por questões de segurança envolvendo o comboio que estava em solo. A região do aeroporto de Beirute tem sido alvo de bombardeios.
Em razão da escalada do conflito, todas as operações precisam ser revistas minutos antes de acontecerem, mesmo aquelas que já estão autorizadas, como foi o caso da operação brasileira no sábado.
O chanceler Mauro Vieira afirmou que o governo também já está estudando rotas alternativas para a retirada e brasileiros. Cerca de 3 mil pessoas pediram ajuda ao Itamaraty para deixar o Líbano.
— Evidentemente já estamos examinando alternativas por outros países. Temos que ver quais são, há um número de bases e outras alternativas que estão sendo tratadas, com a embaixada do Líbano e a rede de embaixadas na região.
O comandante da Aeronáutica, Brigadeiro Damasceno, afirmou que a Força Aérea Brasileira (FAB) tem capacidade de trazer 500 pessoas por semana do Líbano. Ele ressaltou ainda que eventuais desistências serão substituídas para que os lugares sejam aproveitados.
— Temos um número mágico de em torno de 500 pessoas por semana, um fluxo que conseguimos manter — afirmou, completando: — Só pousaram no Líbano quatro países [até agora]. Hoje [quinta-feira] pousariam mais dois. Seríamos o sétimo país a pousar lá. A expectativa é 500 pessoas por semana, é o que conseguimos segurar bem.
O avião
O avião que realizou o primeiro resgate de brasileiros é um modelo KC-30 da Força Aérea Brasileira, aeronave de grande porte, com três corredores e capacidade para 230 pessoas.
Além de pilotos, militares da área de saúde (médico, enfermeiro, psicólogo) farão parte da tripulação para prestar o apoio necessário durante a missão. A operação foi batizada pela Aeronáutica de “Raízes de Cedro”.