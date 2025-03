Criptomoedas hoje: bitcoin ultrapassa US$ 87 mil com ‘alívio’ em guerra tarifária de Trump Possibilidade de tarifas mais comedidas do que o esperado gerou alívio para os mercados de criptomoedas

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an education event in the East Room of the White house in Washington, DC, March 20, 2025. President Donald Trump signed an order aimed at shutting down the Department of Education, a decades-long goal on the US right that objects to federal involvement in school systems run by individual states. By law, the Education Department -- created in 1979 -- cannot be shuttered without the approval of Congress, and Republicans do not have the votes to push that through. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)