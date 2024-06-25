Exame.com

Dinamarca x Sérvia: onde assistir e horário pela Eurocopa

Dinamarca: veja horário do jogo de hoje (Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

Publicado em 25 de junho de 2024 às 05h12.

A Dinamarca e Sérvia se enfrentam nesta terça-feira, 25, às 16h, no estádio Parken, em Copenhague, Dinamarca. A partida é válida pela Eurocopa e terá transmissão no SporTV e Globoplay.

A Dinamarca tem mostrado um futebol consistente e busca consolidar sua posição no torneio. A Sérvia joga após uma perda, mas promete um jogo disputado.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo da Dinamarca x Sérvia hoje pela Eurocopa?

O jogo desta terça-feira, 16h, entre Dinamarca e Sérvia terá transmissão ao vivo no SporTV e Globoplay.

Como assistir online o jogo da Dinamarca x Sérvia hoje?

Você pode assistir a partida online pelo Globoplay.

*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

  • Atacante Victor Osimhen

    1/10 Atacante Victor Osimhen (10º. Victor Osimhen - € 110 milhões)

  • 2/10 (9º. Lautaro Martínez - € 110 milhões)

  • 3/10 (8º. Jamal Musiala - € 110 milhões)

  • 4/10 (7º. Florian Wirtz - € 110 milhões)

  • 5/10 (6º. Phil Folden - € 130 milhões)

  • 6/10 (5º. Bukayo Saka - € 130 milhões)

  • Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

    7/10 Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) (4º. Vinicius Júnior - € 150 milhões)

  • PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    8/10 PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (3º. Kyllian Mbappé - € 180 milhões)

  • 9/10 (2º. Erling Haaland - € 180 milhões)

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

    10/10 LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (1º. Jude Bellingham - € 180 milhões)

