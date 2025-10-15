Salobo invests in environmental improvements amidst rising copper prices

Salobo mines copper and gold in distant mines, the biggest of which is in Carajás, in Pará. Working in remote places, however, is not for everyone: many workers quit their positions after a short time, prompting the company to take action.

Three years ago, it created a program to reduce worker turnover, primarily in administrative positions. “We work very hard in leadership capacitating, with specific programs for supervisors and managers, after countless talks and bonding of teams in the field. Leadership came to have a more holistic view of the business, as well as of the daily operational routine”, says Alfredo Santana, global director of Vale Metais Básicos’ operations. Salobo is one of Vale’s subsidiaries, which owns 90% of the company.

The strategy also included other fronts, such as changes in work schedules, meals, and environments, to make them more comfortable. Besides, there was a focus on inclusion and diversity, with an increase in women and black people in command positions. “We have female leadership in all operating levels”, says Santana. There was also higher attention to safety and maintenance. “With an increase in trust and availability of equipment, productivity increases and costs drop”, affirms Santana.

The plan has been working well and giving expressive results. In 2024, the company saw a 52.48% increase in revenue compared to 2023 and made 15.9 billion Brazilian reais in profit. Net revenue reached 4.7 billion reais, favored by the rise in international copper prices, which went from 8.40 dollars per kilogram in 2023 to 9.14 dollars in 2024.

The metal keeps on rising – it reached 9.80 dollars in early September – as does the company’s production. Last year, Salobo extracted 264.000 tons of copper. This year, they should reach 280,000. As global demand for their product increases, keeping the house in order becomes more critical.