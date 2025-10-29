Monica and Friends: Comic book empire has 4.000 licensed products

For some, Turma da Mônica (Monica and Friends, in English) came in the mail. For others, she shows up on TikTok.

The fact is: The masterpiece of Mauricio de Sousa, who is turning 90 this month, changes shape, but is never out.

And, in 2025, seems more present than ever. It is over 12 million comic books sold each year, over 4,000 licensed products, apps with over 19 million downloads, videos with 15 billion views, and partnerships with over 200 companies – from the food industry to streetwear.

“This is our job: to keep the essence of Turma, but to talk with children in 2025”, says João Vicente, the company’s marketing director.

The key was licensing. Since 1967, when the Jotalhão tomato extract reached shelves, Mauricio de Sousa Productions understood that it could conduct business with care.

And they made history: Jotalhão has become the world’s longest still active under license. Today, the process is professional – each franchise (Turma da Mônica, Chico Bento, Horácio, Penandinho) has its own strategy, and the filter is strict: only those who share the brand’s values are included on the list.

From a business perspective, it is almost an ecosystem. Besides the comic books – produced by MSP and published by Panini – the company hosts events (such as the Turma da Mônica Festival, which gathered 45.000 people last year), has physical spaces (such as Mônica Ville in Gramado or the classic Mônica Park in São Paulo, with 1 million visitors each year) and collabs with brands such as iFood, Cavalera and Tilibra.

MSP is also active on social media. Cortes do Chico, a newly made series for social media, had 2 million views in 4 days.

More than longevity, the brand managed to stay relevant—truly an infallible plan.