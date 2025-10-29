The plans of Roberto Rodrigues, the agribusiness' man, for COP30

Roberto Rodrigues is a prominent figure in Brazilian agribusiness. Former Minister of Agriculture from 2003 to 2006, he was chosen as a special envoy to COP30 - part of an exclusive group of 29 notable people designated by the conference’s board– which will take place in November in Belém.

In an interview with EXAME, the professor explains how he intends to address agribusiness issues during COP30, including environmental and financing issues, and shares a personal dream for the biggest climate conference of the year.

As a special envoy to COP30, which agribusiness topics do you intend to address in the event?

I want to share Brazil’s accumulated knowledge to help other tropical countries, such as those in Latin America and Africa, improve their agricultural production and address challenges like food safety and social inequality. I also plan to address the need to enforce environmental laws in Brazil, separating illegal activities from farming practices, to preserve the positive image of Brazilian agribusiness.

Is COP30 an adequate space for Brazilian agribusiness to project its image to the world?

We must ensure the image of Brazilian agribusiness is not contaminated. People who illegally deforest are bandits, not farmers. Whoever invades lands is a bandit, not a farmer. Those who burn down the forest are bandits, not farmers. It is essential to separate criminality from rural activity, so the sector’s image isn’t tarnished. Often, competitors use legal practices to distort perceptions of the Brazilian producer and, as a result, try to conquer our market.

You have argued that without investment, there can be no decarbonization in agriculture. Do you intend to take this to the COP?

It is not possible to transfer technology without credit or financing. This shows the need for the world to finance emerging countries so that they can replicate and implement sustainable technology processes, as was done in Brazil. There also needs to be an in-depth discussion of trade rules and the relaxation of the current protectionism in developed countries, so that emerging countries can access markets. To do this, we need to adopt a more free and liberal view of financing and trade.

What legacy do you intend to leave with your acting at COP30?

I have been saying that this is a climate COP, not an agriculture COP. However, the world will be watching Brazil closely. We therefore have an opportunity to show what has been done here in science, technology, entrepreneurship, and public policy, and how this can be replicated so that tropical agriculture can be a major driver of decarbonization. If I can contribute in any way to this, I feel that my mission will be accomplished.