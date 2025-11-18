How an amusement park in rural São Paulo will make R$ 650 million

Sun, waterslides and strategy. This is the combination that has caused Hot Beach Parks & Resorts to break records in Olímpia, 430km from the capital city of São Paulo.

With a 25% growth in revenues in the third quarter, the group demonstrates that, behind having fun, there is an increasingly efficient commercial engine.

Hot Beach merges water parks and four resorts in the rural town. The operation is expected to close 2025 with 650 Brazilian reais in revenue, compared to 520 million in 2024.

Average occupation rates increased over 20% in relation to the previous year, and, in high season, reach 90%.

The acceleration came after the restructuring of the marketing, sales, and revenue management areas, under the leadership of Rodrigo Vaz, director of Marketing and Sales, together with Marcela Lacerda, Aline Farias, and Márcia Tarnowski.

The campaigns of live commerce, loyalty programs, and partnerships with the tourism trade supported the advancement.

“This growth is the reflex of a highly compromised and aligned team. The restructuring allowed us to integrate more efficiently marketing, sales, and revenue pillars. With this, we managed to transform strategy into results”, affirms Vaz.

For the next few months, the group bets on digitalizing, efficiency, and brand strengthening. The season's high has already seen over 80% of reservations confirmed for Christmas and Réveillon, and the expectation is to maintain this momentum in early 2026.

The history of Hot Beach

The history of Hot Beach begins in 1981, with Ferrasa, a construction company founded by the engineers Newton Ferrato, Flávio Santana, and Sérgio Mazitelli. It acted in public works and small projects in Olímpia.

“Even as a young company, we always had to compromise to overdeliver, with quality and honesty,” says Sérgio Ney, the current CEO of the group.

In the 2000s, already with Rodrigo Vaz as a consultant, the founders joined the executive Benito Benatti from the Thermas dos Laranjais club, and created the company Termas Tour, focused on local tourism.

With an increase in the inflow of visitors, the first leisure hotel was born, the Thermas Park Resort & Spa, opened in 2001, today rebranded as Hot Beach Raízes.

After that came Hot Beach Celebration Resort, in 2010, and the waterpark Hot Beach Olímpia, in 2017, and the projects with multiple owners Hot Beach Suites and Hot Beach You, the last of which predicted for 2030.

The challenges along the way

The expansion faced challenges.

Between 2016 and 2018, the group went through economic instability. Following that, it was affected by the total shutdown during the pandemic. “We had paralyzed resorts. It was a six-tough-month period, with everything shut down. But we managed to keep 70% of the team hired and came out of the pandemic stronger”, remembers Vaz.

Today, the group has between 1.200 and 1.400 direct employees, depending on the season.

“The great reason for our success is the team. They are people who are in this wholeheartedly”, says the executive.

Among their current challenges, the focus is on reducing seasonal effects and amplifying their public profile. One of the bets is the corporate segment, which grew by 40% in 2025 with events and conventions of different sizes.

Next ventures

With 1.1 million visitors per year, Hot Beach Olímpia is now the fourth most visited water park in Latin America.

To sustain growth, the group underwent rebranding and unified the identity of its ventures under the Hot Beach brand. The former Thermas Park was renamed Hot Beach Raízes, and the fine dining restaurant became Terraço Hot Beach.

“The reorganization of the brands facilitates communication and reinforces the identity of the complex,” explains Vaz.

Black Friday 2025 will be the next major commercial event, featuring digital initiatives and new rounds of live commerce. “Our purpose is to bring more life to people's lives. And that starts at home, with a team that delivers joy and well-being,” he says.