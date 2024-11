Esquema de segurança para o G20 no Rio terá sistema antidrone e varredura antibomba

1/6 Brasília (DF) 13/11/2024 - Explosões são ouvidas perto do STF; prédio é evacuado, uma pessoa morreu. Foto: Bruno Peres/Agência Brasil (Explosão STF)

2/6 Police guard the crime scene where a man died after an explosion in front of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court in Brasilia, Brazil, on November 13, 2024. One person was found dead near Brazil's Supreme Court in Brasilia after two explosions prompted the evacuation of the building, officials said late Wednesday. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (BRAZIL-JUSTICE-BLAST)

3/6 A destroyed car is seen where a second explosion took place near the anex 4 of the Brazil's Deputy Chamber in Brasilia, Brazil, on November 13, 2024. One person was found dead near Brazil's Supreme Court in Brasilia after two explosions prompted the evacuation of the building, officials said late Wednesday. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP) (BRAZIL-JUSTICE-BLAST)

4/6 The body of a man who died after an explosion is seen in front of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court in Brasilia, Brazil, on November 13, 2024. Brazil's Supreme Court was evacuated late Wednesday after two explosions of unknown origin near the building, authorities said. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP) (BRAZIL-JUSTICE-BLAST)

5/6 eritos da Polícia Federal Brasileira estão ao lado do corpo de um homem carregando explosivos que morreu em uma explosão em frente ao Supremo Tribunal Federal em Brasília em 13 de novembro de 2024, dias antes do país sediar a cúpula do G20 (BRAZIL-COURT-EXPLOSION)