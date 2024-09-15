Exame.com

Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

EntrarAssinar

Pop

CINEMATV E STREAMINGMÚSICACURIOSIDADESREALITIESCELEBRIDADES

Que horas começa o Emmy Awards?

O evento será transmitido no Brasil pelo canal TNT e pelo serviço de streaming Max

O Emmy Awards de 2024 será transmitido no Brasil pelo canal TNT e pelo serviço de streaming Max (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

O Emmy Awards de 2024 será transmitido no Brasil pelo canal TNT e pelo serviço de streaming Max (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Da Redação
Da Redação

Redação Exame

Publicado em 15 de setembro de 2024 às 00h00.

O Emmy Awards de 2024 ocorre no domingo, 15, com uma extensa lista de séries indicadas em mais de 25 categorias. A cerimônia premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024. Entre os favoritos estão "Shogun", "The Bear", "The Crown", "Ripley" e "Abbott Elementary".

O Emmy de 2024 confundiu o público devido aos atrasos causados pela greve dos roteiristas e dos atores no ano passado. A edição que deveria ocorrer em 2023 foi realizada em janeiro deste ano.

Onde assistir às séries indicadas ao Emmy Awards 2024?

A 76ª edição do prêmio será apresentada por Eugene e Dan Levy, pai e filho famosos por “Schitt’s Creek”, série que ganhou vários prêmios na cerimônia de 2020.

Que horas começa o Emmy Awards?

Com aproximadamente três horas de duração, o evento será transmitido no Brasil pelo canal TNT e pelo serviço de streaming Max, a partir das 21h. O tapete vermelho começa um pouco antes, às 20h15min. E a EXAME fará transmissão ao vivo no Emmy de 2024.

  • Sarah Snook venceu o Emmy na categoria Melhor Atriz em série dramática, por

    1/9 Sarah Snook venceu o Emmy na categoria Melhor Atriz em série dramática, por "Succession" (Sarah Snook venceu o Emmy na categoria Melhor Atriz em série dramática, por "Succession")

  • Kieran Culkin venceu o prêmio de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama por

    2/9 Kieran Culkin venceu o prêmio de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama por "Succession" (Kieran Culkin venceu o prêmio de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama por "Succession")

  • Jeremy Allen White venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em série de Comédia por

    3/9 Jeremy Allen White venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em série de Comédia por "The Bear" (Jeremy Allen White venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em série de Comédia por "The Bear")

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach venceu em Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por

    4/9 Ebon Moss-Bachrach venceu em Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear" (Ebon Moss-Bachrach venceu em Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear")

  • Jennifer Coolidge venceu como Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por

    5/9 Jennifer Coolidge venceu como Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The White Lotus" (Jennifer Coolidge venceu como Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The White Lotus")

  • Steven Yeun venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em Minissérie e Filme por

    6/9 Steven Yeun venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em Minissérie e Filme por "Treta" (Steven Yeun venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em Minissérie e Filme por "Treta")

  • Paul Walter Hauser venceu Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie e Telefilme por

    7/9 Paul Walter Hauser venceu Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie e Telefilme por "Black Bird" (Paul Walter Hauser venceu Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie e Telefilme por "Black Bird")

  • Quinta Brunson venceu Melhor Comediante Feminina por

    8/9 Quinta Brunson venceu Melhor Comediante Feminina por "Abott Elementary" (Quinta Brunson venceu Melhor Comediante Feminina por "Abott Elementary")

  • Ayo Edebiri venceu Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por

    9/9 Ayo Edebiri venceu Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear" (Ayo Edebiri venceu Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear")

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024

Melhor série de drama

  • “The Crown”
  • “Fallout”
  • “The Gilded Age”
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • “Shōgun”
  • “3 Body Problem”
  • “Slow Horses”

Melhor série de comédia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “O Urso”
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Palm Royale”
  • “Reservation Dogs”
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

Melhor série limitada ou minissérie

  • "Bebê rena"
  • "Fargo"
  • “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • "Ripley"
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor direção de série de comédia

  • Randall Einhorn, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
  • Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
  • Ramy Youssef, "The Bear"
  • Guy Ritchie, "The Gentleman"
  • Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show"

Melhor roteiro de série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Girls5Eva
  • Hacks
  • The Bear
  • The other two
  • What we do in the shadows

Melhor telefilme

  • Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
  • Quiz Lady
  • Red, White & Royal Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted

Melhor ator em série dramática

  • Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Dominic West, “The Crown”
  • Idris Elba, “Hijack”
  • Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Melhor atriz em série dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
  • Anna Sawai, “Shо̄gun”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
  • Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
  • Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"
  • Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"
  • Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
  • Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
  • Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
  • Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
  • Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
  • Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Hiro Murai, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
  • Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shogun"
  • Saul Metzstein, "Slow Horses"
  • Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"
  • Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show"
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Winning Time"

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
  • Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “O Urso”
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”
  • Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
  • Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
  • Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Tyler James Williams, "Abott Elementary"
  • Bowen Tang, "Saturday Night Live"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Meryl Streep, "Only Murders In The Building"

Melhor ator em série limitada ou minissérie

  • Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Richard Gadd, “Bebê Rena”
  • Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
  • Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
  • Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou minissérie

  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
  • Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie

  • Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
  • Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"
  • John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
  • Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
  • Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie

  • Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
  • Lily Gladstone, "Under The Bridge"
  • Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
  • Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
  • Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"
  • Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Melhor direção em limitada ou minissérie

  • Weronika Tofilska, "Baby Reindeer"
  • Noah Hawley, "Fargo"
  • Gus Van Sant, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
  • Millicent Shelton, "Lessons in Cheamistry"
  • Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"
  • Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

  • Néstor Carbonell, "Shōgun"
  • Paul Dano, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
  • Tracy Letts, "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"
  • John Turturro, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama

  • Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
  • Claire Foy, "The Crown"
  • Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"
  • Sarah Paulson, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
  • Parker Posey, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

  • Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
  • Matthew Broderick, "Only Murders In The Building"
  • Ryan Gosling, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Christopher Lloyd, "Hacks"
  • Bob Odenkirk, "The Bear"
  • Will Poulter, "The Bear"

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

  • Olivia Colman, "The Bear"
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
  • Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Only Murders In The Building"
  • Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"

Melhor Talk Show

  • “The Daily Show”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
  • “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

Melhor apresentador de Reality Show

  • RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
  • Alan Cumming, The Traitors
  • Kristen Kish, Top Chef
  • Jeff Probst, Survivor

Melhor reality show

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “The Traitors”
  • “The Voice”
  • “Top chef”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Acompanhe tudo sobre:Emmy
Próximo

Mais de Pop

Onde assistir o Emmy Awards de 2024?

Príncipe Harry faz 40 anos longe da família real, em guerra contra tabloides e com fortuna 'do caos'

Autor de 'Diário de um Banana' revela o sucesso por trás da saga — e spoiler de novo livro

Rock in Rio 2024: confira o line-up deste sábado, 14

Mais na Exame

Pop

Onde assistir o Emmy Awards de 2024?

Minhas Finanças

Resultado da Mega-Sena concurso 2.774: prêmio está acumulado em R$ 54,2 milhões

Brasil

Queimadas: gás sem cheiro e com malefícios à saúde se espalha em 'níveis altíssimos', diz MetSul

Mundo

Colisão de trens deixa ao menos 5 mortos e 30 feridos no Egito