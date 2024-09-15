O Emmy Awards de 2024 ocorre no domingo, 15, com uma extensa lista de séries indicadas em mais de 25 categorias. A cerimônia premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024. Entre os favoritos estão "Shogun", "The Bear", "The Crown", "Ripley" e "Abbott Elementary".

O Emmy de 2024 confundiu o público devido aos atrasos causados pela greve dos roteiristas e dos atores no ano passado. A edição que deveria ocorrer em 2023 foi realizada em janeiro deste ano.

A 76ª edição do prêmio será apresentada por Eugene e Dan Levy, pai e filho famosos por “Schitt’s Creek”, série que ganhou vários prêmios na cerimônia de 2020.

Que horas começa o Emmy Awards?

Com aproximadamente três horas de duração, o evento será transmitido no Brasil pelo canal TNT e pelo serviço de streaming Max, a partir das 21h. O tapete vermelho começa um pouco antes, às 20h15min. E a EXAME fará transmissão ao vivo no Emmy de 2024.

Sarah Snook venceu o Emmy na categoria Melhor Atriz em série dramática, por "Succession"

Kieran Culkin venceu o prêmio de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama por "Succession"

Jeremy Allen White venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em série de Comédia por "The Bear"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach venceu em Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear"

Jennifer Coolidge venceu como Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The White Lotus"

Steven Yeun venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em Minissérie e Filme por "Treta"

Paul Walter Hauser venceu Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie e Telefilme por "Black Bird"

Quinta Brunson venceu Melhor Comediante Feminina por "Abott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri venceu Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear"

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024