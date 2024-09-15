O Emmy Awards de 2024 ocorre no domingo, 15, com uma extensa lista de séries indicadas em mais de 25 categorias. A cerimônia premia produções que foram lançadas entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024. Entre os favoritos estão "Shogun", "The Bear", "The Crown", "Ripley" e "Abbott Elementary".
O Emmy de 2024 confundiu o público devido aos atrasos causados pela greve dos roteiristas e dos atores no ano passado. A edição que deveria ocorrer em 2023 foi realizada em janeiro deste ano.
Onde assistir às séries indicadas ao Emmy Awards 2024?
A 76ª edição do prêmio será apresentada por Eugene e Dan Levy, pai e filho famosos por “Schitt’s Creek”, série que ganhou vários prêmios na cerimônia de 2020.
Que horas começa o Emmy Awards?
Com aproximadamente três horas de duração, o evento será transmitido no Brasil pelo canal TNT e pelo serviço de streaming Max, a partir das 21h. O tapete vermelho começa um pouco antes, às 20h15min. E a EXAME fará transmissão ao vivo no Emmy de 2024.
-
1/9
Sarah Snook venceu o Emmy na categoria Melhor Atriz em série dramática, por "Succession"
(Sarah Snook venceu o Emmy na categoria Melhor Atriz em série dramática, por "Succession")
-
2/9
Kieran Culkin venceu o prêmio de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama por "Succession"
(Kieran Culkin venceu o prêmio de Melhor Ator em Série de Drama por "Succession")
-
3/9
Jeremy Allen White venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em série de Comédia por "The Bear"
(Jeremy Allen White venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em série de Comédia por "The Bear")
-
4/9
Ebon Moss-Bachrach venceu em Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear"
(Ebon Moss-Bachrach venceu em Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear")
-
5/9
Jennifer Coolidge venceu como Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The White Lotus"
(Jennifer Coolidge venceu como Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The White Lotus")
-
6/9
Steven Yeun venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em Minissérie e Filme por "Treta"
(Steven Yeun venceu na categoria Melhor Ator em Minissérie e Filme por "Treta")
-
7/9
Paul Walter Hauser venceu Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie e Telefilme por "Black Bird"
(Paul Walter Hauser venceu Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie e Telefilme por "Black Bird")
-
8/9
Quinta Brunson venceu Melhor Comediante Feminina por "Abott Elementary"
(Quinta Brunson venceu Melhor Comediante Feminina por "Abott Elementary")
-
9/9
Ayo Edebiri venceu Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear"
(Ayo Edebiri venceu Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia por "The Bear")
Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024
Melhor série de drama
- “The Crown”
- “Fallout”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- “Shōgun”
- “3 Body Problem”
- “Slow Horses”
Melhor série de comédia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “O Urso”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Palm Royale”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Melhor série limitada ou minissérie
- "Bebê rena"
- "Fargo"
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- "Ripley"
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Melhor direção de série de comédia
- Randall Einhorn, "Abbott Elementary"
- Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
- Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
- Ramy Youssef, "The Bear"
- Guy Ritchie, "The Gentleman"
- Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show"
Melhor roteiro de série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- Girls5Eva
- Hacks
- The Bear
- The other two
- What we do in the shadows
Melhor telefilme
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
- Dominic West, “The Crown”
- Idris Elba, “Hijack”
- Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Anna Sawai, “Shо̄gun”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
- Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"
- Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
- Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"
- Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
- Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
- Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
- Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
- Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Hiro Murai, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
- Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shogun"
- Saul Metzstein, "Slow Horses"
- Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"
- Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show"
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Winning Time"
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “O Urso”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
- Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
- Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Tyler James Williams, "Abott Elementary"
- Bowen Tang, "Saturday Night Live"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders In The Building"
Melhor ator em série limitada ou minissérie
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Richard Gadd, “Bebê Rena”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
- Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou minissérie
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie
- Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
- Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"
- Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"
- John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
- Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie
- Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
- Lily Gladstone, "Under The Bridge"
- Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
- Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"
- Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"
Melhor direção em limitada ou minissérie
- Weronika Tofilska, "Baby Reindeer"
- Noah Hawley, "Fargo"
- Gus Van Sant, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Millicent Shelton, "Lessons in Cheamistry"
- Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"
- Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática
- Néstor Carbonell, "Shōgun"
- Paul Dano, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Tracy Letts, "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty"
- Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"
- John Turturro, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama
- Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Claire Foy, "The Crown"
- Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"
- Sarah Paulson, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Parker Posey, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia
- Jon Bernthal, "The Bear"
- Matthew Broderick, "Only Murders In The Building"
- Ryan Gosling, "Saturday Night Live"
- Christopher Lloyd, "Hacks"
- Bob Odenkirk, "The Bear"
- Will Poulter, "The Bear"
Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia
- Olivia Colman, "The Bear"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
- Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Only Murders In The Building"
- Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"
- Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"
Melhor Talk Show
- “The Daily Show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
Melhor apresentador de Reality Show
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
Melhor reality show
- “The Amazing Race”
- “The Traitors”
- “The Voice”
- “Top chef”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”