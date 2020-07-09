Loja chinesa Shein vende colar com pingente de suástica em site

A loja de roupas online Shein, conhecida por roupas baratas vindas da China, colocou à venda um colar de pingente de suástica dourada na tarde desta quinta-feira (9). O produto, chamado “Metal Swastika Pendant Necklace” — na tradução “colar com pingente de suástica” —, apareceu entre as ofertas de joias do site. O acessório com simbolismo nazista estava sendo vendido por US$ 2,50. No momento que a reportagem foi publicada, uma mensagem de erro aparecia na página onde o produto havia sido anunciado, exibindo a palavra “esgotado”.
A marca também esteve envolvida em uma polêmica na semana anterior, após vender tapetes de oração muçulmanos como tapetes decorativos. Após publicar na rede social oficial da loja, a Shein disse que formou um comitê de revisão de produtos, composto por funcionários de diferentes culturas e religiões para evitar incidentes.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE: @sheinofficial has now removed most of these items from their website, which is what we wanted; however there’s been no acknowledgement, statement or apology from them. . I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house. A few have the Kaaba printed on them. THIS IS HIGHLY OFFENSIVE, Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat. *A prayer mat is an important piece of fabric, used by Muslims, placed between the ground and the worshipper during their five daily prayers. It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it. It's important for us to acknowledge the disrespect that is committed here, and that action must be taken to remove this product from their line. Corporate organisations can be difficult to take down, but you can do your bit by: -BOYCOTTING THEM -RAISING SOCIAL MEDIA AWARENESS (can really make a difference) – SENDING EMAILS . They are a company based in china, which makes it more difficult to take certain actions, therefore tagging and raising awareness which will enable people to boycott them is the way forward until they take down the items, acknowledge and apologise. If anyone has any ideas of what more we can do, DM me. . Thanks to @toobzz__ for bringing my attention to this. . #shein #sheinofficial #muslim #prayermat #culturalappropriation #islam #china
As redes sociais da marca receberam inúmeras mensagens de seus seguidores, que reprovaram — pela segunda vez no mês — a atitude da empresa, considerada pelos usuários como “nojento” e “ofensivo”.
So what was said about SHEIN again????? This is fucking disgusting pic.twitter.com/9f1B4ablQw
— ghostwavesco.com is open (@killerkingggg) July 9, 2020
View this post on Instagram
HOLY FUCK. I have zero words. I will NEVER be buying from @sheinofficial @shein_us EVER again. This is a company that I’ve bought from so much over the years and to see this is ABSOLUTELY disgusting. I didn’t believe this when I saw it— so did a simple search on their site. And, there it was. @diet_prada “Metal Swastika Pendant Necklace Check out this Metal Swastika Pendant Necklace on Shein and explore more to meet your fashion needs! https://api-shein.shein.com/h5/sharejump/appsharejump?currency=USD&lan=en&id=1385709&share_type=goods&site=iosshus “
Em nota ao site Business Insider, o representante da varejista disse em comunicado que “o colar é uma suástica budista que simboliza espiritualidade e boa sorte por mais de mil anos”. O representante acrescentou que, devido à direção do símbolo, não era a suástica nazista. “No entanto, porque entendemos que os dois símbolos podem ser confundidos e um é altamente ofensivo, removemos o produto do nosso site”. Adolf Hitler usou o símbolo como o principal emblema do partido nazista, mudando o significado para muito além da Segunda Guerra Mundial.
Após memes do TikTok envolvendo o holocausto, muitas varejistas online — como a Amazon — vêm recebendo críticas sobre produtos que envolvem símbolos e mercadorias com o tema em suas plataformas. Porém, muitas vezes, os produtos são vendidos por varejistas terceirizados e a plataforma acaba tendo o papel de mediação, assim como em muitos marketplaces. Já os produtos anunciados no site da Shein passam por uma curadoria e são vendidos pela própria empresa.