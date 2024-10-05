Macron pede interrupção de envio de armas a Israel para uso em Gaza

O presidente da França, Emmanuel Macron, pediu neste sábado (5) que seja interrompido o envio de armas a Israel para a guerra em Gaza.
"Acredito que a prioridade hoje é que nos voltemos para uma solução política, que deixemos de entregar armas para combater em Gaza", disse Macron à rádio France Inter.
"A França não envia", acrescentou ele na entrevista, gravada em 1º de outubro.
O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, se negou até agora a mudar sua política de apoio a Israel, para além da suspensão que fez em maio de uma entrega de bombas pesadas. Os Estados Unidos enviam a cada ano a Israel armamentos avaliados em 3 bilhões de dólares (cerca de R$ 16 bilhões).
O Reino Unido anunciou em setembro a suspensão de cerca de 30 licenças de exportação de armas para Israel de um total de 350, alegando o "risco" de que sejam utilizadas em ações que violem o direito internacional no conflito em Gaza, que eclodiu após o ataque do movimento islamista Hamas em território israelense em 7 de outubro de 2023.
-
1/11
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
-
2/11
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
-
3/11
A fighter fires live rounds into the air from an assault rifle during the funeral of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
-
4/11
Mourners gather by ambulances transporting the bodies of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, during the funeral at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
-
5/11
This overview from Lebanon's southern city of Tyre shows a cloud of smoke erupting after an Israeli air strike on the village of Qlayleh on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP)
(LEBANOJN-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
-
6/11
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
(IRAN-LEBANON-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT)
-
7/11
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
(IRAN-LEBANON-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT)
-
8/11
A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
-
9/11
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)
(Exchanges of fire on Lebanon-Israel border after Hamas offensive)
-
10/11
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)
(Exchanges of fire on Lebanon-Israel border after Hamas offensive)
-
11/11
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. A Lebanese security official said Israel had conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut in the night from Monday to Tuesday, after Israel's army called on residents in the Hezbollah stronghold to evacuate. (Photo by ETIENNE TORBEY / AFP)
(Exchanges of fire on Lebanon-Israel border after Hamas offensive)
O presidente francês criticou o fato de não haver mudanças na situação em Gaza, apesar dos esforços diplomáticos empreendidos para obter um cessar-fogo, em particular com Israel.
"Acho que eles não nos ouvem. Voltei a dizer ao primeiro-ministro [Benjamin] Netanyahu e acredito que é um erro, também para a segurança de Israel no futuro", destacou Macron.
"Vemos isso claramente em nossa opinião pública, e vemos isso com ainda mais clareza na opinião pública da região, no fundo está nascendo um ressentimento e o ódio se alimenta dele", acrescentou.
Após o lançamento da operação israelense contra o movimento islamista pró-iraniano Hezbollah no Líbano, Macron também reiterou que a "prioridade é evitar a escalada".
"O Líbano não pode se transformar em uma nova Gaza", insistiu.