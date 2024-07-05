Exame.com

'Não vou a lugar nenhum', afirma Biden a respeito da sua candidatura à presidêcia dos EUA

Especulações sobre a troca do candidato democrata surgiram depois do primeiro debate contra Donald Trump

O presidente dos EUA, Joe Biden, faz comentários sobre a decisão de imunidade da Suprema Corte no Cross Hall da Casa Branca, em Washington, DC, em 1º de julho de 2024 (Mandel NGAN/AFP)

AFP
AFP

Agência de notícias

Publicado em 5 de julho de 2024 às 08h29.

Última atualização em 5 de julho de 2024 às 08h30.

O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, prometeu nesta quinta-feira, 4, permanecer na corrida eleitoral, frente a apelos crescentes pela retirada da sua candidatura para as eleições presidenciais de novembro.
“Não vou a lugar nenhum”, afirmou o presidente, 81, respondendo ao comentário de um de seus apoiadores, durante uma celebração na Casa Branca pelo Dia da Independência americana.
Acompanhe tudo sobre:Eleições EUA 2024Joe Biden

