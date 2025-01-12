Incêndio em Los Angeles: número de mortos sobe para 16

O número de mortos nos incêndios que tomaram Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, subiu para 16, segundo o Gabinete do Examinador Médico da cidade. Cinco ocorreram no fogo que tomou conta da localidade de Palisades e 11 no incêndio de Eaton.
O levantamento divulgado anteriormente dava conta apenas das 11 mortes. A expectativa é que o número volte a aumentar conforme o trabalho das equipes avance.
Pelo menos duas das vítimas morreram enquanto tentavam proteger suas casas, enquanto outra ficou para trás com seu filho, que tinha paralisia cerebral e não conseguiu se retirar.
Desastre natural mais devastador
Até este sábado, 11, o incêndio em Palisades havia queimado pelo menos 9,1 mil hectares e estava apenas 11% contido, enquanto o Eaton, próximo a Pasadena, havia consumido 5,7 mil hectares e estava 15% contido. Juntos, ambos destruíram mais de 10 mil estruturas.
Os incêndios atuais também são o desastre natural mais devastador a atingir Los Angeles desde o terremoto de Northridge, em 1994, quando 57 pessoas morreram — e provavelmente estarão entre os desastres naturais mais caros da História moderna americana.
A AccuWeather Inc. estima que as perdas diretas e secundárias, que incluem destruição não segurada e impacto econômico indireto, como perda de salários e interrupções na cadeia de suprimentos, podem chegar a entre US$ 135 bilhões e US$ 150 bilhões (R$ 822 bilhões e R$ 931 bilhões).