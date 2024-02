Congresso argentino retoma debate sobre reformas de Milei

Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei gestures during a session at the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires on November 29, 2023, where he is officially declared the winner of the runoff election. Milei, a 53-year-old political outsider, stormed to victory in elections 10 days ago pledging to ditch the peso for the US dollar and "dynamite" the central bank as ways of dealing with Argentina's long-running economic malaise. On Wednesday, he warned of months of "stagflation" -- inflation coupled with economic stagnation -- ahead. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)