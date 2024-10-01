Exame.com

Jogos de terça-feira, 1 de outubro, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira online e na TV por assinatura

Publicado em 1 de outubro de 2024 às 00h41.

Os destaques do futebol desta terça-feira, 1, ficam por conta dos confrontos da Champions League, como Barcelona x Young Boys, Arsenal x PSG e Internazionale x Estrela Vermelha. Além disso, a Champions League da Ásia também traz partidas como Al Hilal x Al Shorta.

A programação do dia inclui ainda jogos da Copa da Liga Inglesa e do Campeonato Inglês (2ª divisão).

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje

Champions League

  • 13h45 - Stuttgart x Sparta Praga - TNT e Max
  • 13h45 - RB Salzburg x Brest - Space e Max
  • 16h - Barcelona x Young Boys - TNT e Max
  • 16h - Arsenal x PSG - Space e Max
  • 16h - Slovan Bratislava x Manchester City - Max
  • 16h - Bayer Leverkusen x Milan - Max
  • 16h - Borussia Dortmund x Celtic - Max
  • 16h - Internazionale x Estrela Vermelha - Max
  • 16h - PSV x Sporting - Max

Champions League da Ásia

  • 15h - Al Hilal x Al Shorta - ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 15h - Al Gharafa x Al Ain - Disney+

Copa da Liga Inglesa

  • 15h45 - Newcastle x AFC Wimbledon - ESPN e Disney+

Campeonato Inglês (2ª divisão)

  • 16h - West Bromwich x Middlesbrough - Disney+

Quais jogos de futebol vão passar ao vivo na TV hoje?

Globo

Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Globo nesta terça-feira, 1.

SBT

Nenhum jogo será transmitido no SBT nesta terça-feira, 1.

Record

Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Record nesta terça-feira, 1.

Band

Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Band nesta terça-feira, 1.

Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?

*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

