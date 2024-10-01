Jogos de terça-feira, 1 de outubro, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os destaques do futebol desta terça-feira, 1, ficam por conta dos confrontos da Champions League, como Barcelona x Young Boys, Arsenal x PSG e Internazionale x Estrela Vermelha. Além disso, a Champions League da Ásia também traz partidas como Al Hilal x Al Shorta.
A programação do dia inclui ainda jogos da Copa da Liga Inglesa e do Campeonato Inglês (2ª divisão).
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Champions League
- 13h45 - Stuttgart x Sparta Praga - TNT e Max
- 13h45 - RB Salzburg x Brest - Space e Max
- 16h - Barcelona x Young Boys - TNT e Max
- 16h - Arsenal x PSG - Space e Max
- 16h - Slovan Bratislava x Manchester City - Max
- 16h - Bayer Leverkusen x Milan - Max
- 16h - Borussia Dortmund x Celtic - Max
- 16h - Internazionale x Estrela Vermelha - Max
- 16h - PSV x Sporting - Max
Champions League da Ásia
- 15h - Al Hilal x Al Shorta - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 15h - Al Gharafa x Al Ain - Disney+
Copa da Liga Inglesa
- 15h45 - Newcastle x AFC Wimbledon - ESPN e Disney+
Campeonato Inglês (2ª divisão)
- 16h - West Bromwich x Middlesbrough - Disney+
Quais jogos de futebol vão passar ao vivo na TV hoje?
Globo
Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Globo nesta terça-feira, 1.
SBT
Nenhum jogo será transmitido no SBT nesta terça-feira, 1.
Record
Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Record nesta terça-feira, 1.
Band
Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Band nesta terça-feira, 1.
Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?
Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?
