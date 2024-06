Alemanha x Escócia: onde assistir e horário pela Eurocopa Jogo de hoje marca a estreia da Eurocopa

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Manuel Neuer of Germany during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)