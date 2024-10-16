Exame.com

Natura investiu R$ 45 mi em educação pública em 2023 e agora quer formar mais jovens e consultoras

Marca Natura Ver Para Cer impactou positivamente 3,7 milhões de estudantes e 350 mil consultoras de beleza da companhia no último ano

Uma das ações da empresa é ampliar o acesso de adolescentes ao Ensino Médio Integral, com ao menos 35 horas semanais de estudo (skynesher/Getty Images)

Letícia Ozório
Letícia Ozório

Repórter de ESG

Publicado em 16 de outubro de 2024 às 18h49.

Última atualização em 16 de outubro de 2024 às 18h52.

A fabricante de cosméticos Natura acaba de lançar uma campanha de mobilização pela melhoria do ensino público no Brasil. Com o mote de transformar vidas por meio da educação, a empresa convida consumidores, funcionários, influenciadores e suas consultoras de beleza a conhecerem, apoiarem e divulgarem a iniciativa social.

A marca Natura Crer Para Ver, braço de impacto social da varejista de beleza, destina todo o lucro a partir da venda de produtos não-cosméticos, como bolsas, garrafas e mochilas, para a melhoria da educação básica no país.

O objetivo é garantir que cada jovem receba alfabetização na hora certa, o que tem um impacto direto sobre o seu desenvolvimento nas áreas do conhecimento.

Segundo uma pesquisa do Laboratório de Estudos e Pesquisas em Economia Social, da Universidade de São Paulo, uma criança alfabetizada até os sete aos apresenta 74% de domínio de matemática e 85% em língua portuguesa quando completa dez anos.

Educação pública de qualidade

Uma das ações da empresa é ampliar o acesso de adolescentes ao Ensino Médio Integral, com ao menos 35 horas semanais de estudo, incentivando o protagonismo estudantil e autonomia intelectual do aluno. A prática requer tratativas com a esfera pública e o terceiro setor.

Além do cuidado ofertado a jovens de todo o Brasil, a campanha também oferece oportunidades educacionais para as consultoras de beleza, revendedoras autorizadas pela Natura responsáveis pela venda de porta em porta, além de suas famílias. A companhia conta com mais de um milhão de consultoras no Brasil, número que chega a 4 milhões na América Latina.

Em 2023, a empresa arrecadou R$ 45 milhões, que geraram um impacto positivo para 3,7 milhões de estudantes e 350 mil consultoras de beleza da companhia.

Rafael Gama é um dos estudantes impactados a partir dos investimentos da Natura Crer Para Ver em escolas. O sergipano conta que não enxergava possibilidades de futuro que incluíssem a educação. No último ano, Gama foi um dos únicos brasileiros selecionados para representar o país na simulação da Assembleia da ONU da Universidade de Harvard. Ele conta que o incentivo veio de seu professor, Yuri Norberto.

"Hoje, sou um exemplo do poder de um bom professor e do impacto positivo que um programa de educação bem estruturado pode ter na vida de um jovem", disse.

