Isa Energia balances billionaire Investments with above-average rentability

Next to other companies, Isa Energia’s revenue can be considered modest. The company made R$7,97 billion in profits in 2024, a small fraction of what fuel distributor Vibra, at second place in the Melhores e Maiores (best and biggest) ranking, registered in the period – R$172.27 billion. But it is precisely this growth in earnings that sets it apart and puts it at the top of the list. Few companies in the energy sector manage to achieve a revenue increase of almost 29% from one year to the next, while maintaining a net margin of around 40%.

The company has had several names: it was known as Transmissão Paulista when it was state-affiliated, then as Isa CTEEP after privatization and control by Colombia’s Interconexión Eléctrica, and it adopted the name Isa Energia last year. Although it is responsible for providing 95% of the energy that fuels the wealthiest state in the country, the company decided to adopt a name of national appeal. After all, Isa emerged in auctions by the National Electrical Energy Agency (Aneel), concluding concessions in other Brazilian states.

Rui Chammas, Executive in charge of Isa Energia, has the mission to fulfill the company’s investments, which broke records in 2024 and foresee contributions of over 13 billion reais in the next 4.5 years, in greenfield projects and the maintenance and improvement of their installed network, with the challenge to reconcile this hired capex to a dividend policy that foresees minimal distribution of 75% of revenue to the shareholder.

“We will not be cautious because of the macroeconomic scenario. Our projects are long-term, evolve over time, and are necessary in Brazil. We cannot stop investing because of the high interest rates we see today”, affirms the CEO.

Currently, Isa Energia is also considered one of the most sustainable companies in the country. It stands out due to its pioneering project, which stores large-scale transmission energy in batteries. This technology is considered essential for boosting energy transition, as it can already be integrated with wind and solar sources.