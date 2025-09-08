Is Kolynos back? Colgate-Palmolive has plans for the toothpaste brand in Brazil

For decades, toothbrushing in Brazil was very characteristic. The sweet flavor, green and yellow packaging, and the name Kolynos have marked generations until it vanished from the shelves in 1997.

Over time, the brand has turned into a defining symbol of bygone times – and a recurring theme in nostalgic memories.

Now, Colgate-Palmolive is betting on this affectionate appeal to launch a limited edition of Sorriso inspired by the old Kolynos. The product brings back the classic formula and visual identity, investing in a campaign tuned to the emotional memory of the consumer.

The move is part of the celebrations of Sorriso’s 28th anniversary in Brazil and tries to bridge the brand’s reach across different generations. It is, however, not about a relaunch of Kolynos as its own brand, but a one-time strategy.

“The idea is to connect younger and older generations, bringing the same iconic and refreshing taste that brings back good memories for people that used Kolynos”, affirms Flávia Liverman, marketing director for Colgate-Palmolive, which is responsible for Sorriso.

The origin of Kolynos

The history of Kolynos begins in the United States in 1908, created by the dentist Neal Jenkins with the purpose of offering a more effective toothpaste against bacterial plaques.

In Brazil, the product initially arrived as an imported good in 1917. The brand’s growth was fast: massive public acceptance led to the building of its own factory in São Paulo, which consolidated its presence in the country.

For decades thereafter, Kolynos established itself as the undisputed leader in its field. Its differential lay in its sweetened flavor, strikingly colored packaging and strong marketing, with catchy jingles and slogans that fixed the brand in daily life. Such was the level of its cultural impact that it became common for consumers to refer to toothpaste in general as Kolynos.

By the 80’s and 90’s, Kolynos owned more than half of the Brazilian toothpaste market.

With about 52% market share, it easily overshadowed Colgate, which, at the time, had only 27% market share. This dominion was built not only through massive campaigns, but by a product that, for the customer, had “real taste”.

Loyalty to Kolynos was reinforced by a notion of quality and tradition. Many families adopted the brand as their staple, and its presence in Brazilian homes became almost mandatory. This deep connection to daily life created a relationship that was hard to overcome, as Colgate would discover years later.

Established though it was, Kolynos couldn’t resist the strength of global corporate activities. In 1997, its destiny was forever sealed by an acquisition that would forever transform the market.

Colgate’s billionaire purchase

In 1997, Colgate-Palmolive purchased Kolynos in a global deal of US$1.04 billion.

In Brazil, the deal raised an immediate alert: with two brands in one, Colgate would come to control over 80% of the toothpaste market, leading to a concentration of market share considered excessive.

Brazil’s Administrative Council of Economic Defense, the Cade, intervened. To avoid the creation of a monopoly, it ruled that Colgate withheld sales of the Kolynos brand in Brazil for a period of at least 4 years.

The decision formed an important precedent in economic regulations in the country and has become one of the most studied cases in competition law.

With no other alternative, Colgate withdrew Kolynos from the market and launched in its place the brand Sorriso. The strategy was to maintain the formula and adopt a similar visual identity, in an effort to transfer the consumer base to the new brand.

Commercially, the strategy was successful. Sorriso rapidly gained market share, and quickly became one of the best-selling brands in Brazil, filling the void left by Kolynos and consolidating itself as one of Colgate-Palmolive’s main products in the country.

Kolynos’ punctual return

Sorriso’s Kolynos-inspired limited edition is, in essence, a marketing strategy based on affective memory.

The brand won’t be relaunched, but temporarily ‘borrowed’ as a visual and sensorial reference to propel the Sorriso line and engage with the older audience, without losing its younger customers.

The campaign was developed in partnership with the agencies DoisMaisDois and VML and is betting on emotional ads with family members of different generations trying the product. The slogan translates to ‘A taste that bridges over generations’.

Another highlight of the campaign is the participation of famous former news anchor Fátima Bernardes, making her return behind a news desk to announce the novelty. Her symbolic return to journalism helps to reinforce the idea of a return to the past, but with a more recent touch. The ads will be disclosed by December on social media platforms.

According to Colgate-Palmolive, the choice for Fátima was strategic. “She represents different stages of communication in Brazil and brings a type of emotional credibility that appeals both to the public that lived through Kolynos as well as those that grew up watching her on TV,” states the company.

The product began distribution nationwide on the 2nd of September, with limited stocks. There is no forecast on restocking, nor are there plans to keep the item in Sorriso’s regular portfolio.

