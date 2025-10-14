Brazil’s coffee exports to the U.S. drop 53% in September after Trump’s tariffs

Brazil coffee exports to the United States dropped by 53% in September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, totaling 333 thousand bags. Data were published by the National Council of Coffee Exporters (Cecafé).

“The decline was potentialized by the 50% tariffs imposed by the American president Donald Trump on Brazilian coffee, which drastically impacted shipments to the US, the largest consumer in the world and main importer of the Brazilian product”, said Márcio Ferreira, Cecafé’s president.

According to the executive, after a call between the presidents of Brazil and the USA last week, Cecafé requested a meeting with the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) Geraldo Alckmin, who leads the inter-ministerial Committee of Economic and Commercial Negotiations and Countermeasures to reinforce the relevance and interdependency of both countries in the coffee market.

Besides being the world’s largest coffee producer, Brazil accounts for 30% of the coffee market share in the US, according to data from the United States Department of Statistics. The country is the leading supplier of coffee to the United States, especially the arabica kind. In 2024, 83% of the coffee that reached America belonged to this type.

Last year, the USA represented 16,1% of all coffee exports from Brazil, accounting, in terms of revenue, for around US$2 billion.

Overall, Brazil exported 3,750 million 60kg bags of all coffee types in September, a drop of 18,4% in relation to the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, foreign exchange income increased by 11% reaching US$1,369 billion.

In the first three months of the 2025/26 harvest, performance follows a similar pattern to the previous cycle: Brazilian coffee shipments dropped 20,6%, totaling 9,676 million bags, while revenue increased by 12%, reaching 3,521 billion.

Leading destinations for Brazilian coffee

Even with taxation, the United States remains the biggest buyer of Brazilian coffee in the year-to-date (from January to September). According to Cecafé, the country imported 4,361 million bags, which accounted for 15% of total Brazilian exports during this period.

Next, there are: Germany, with 3,727 million bags (-30.5%); Italy, with 2,324 million bags (-23.3%); Japan, with 1,891 million bags (+15%); and Belgium, with 1,703 million bags (-48.8%).

In the first 9 months of 2025, arabica coffee remains Brazil’s most exported bean, with 23.2 million bags, making up 79.7% of the total.

The canephora species (conilon + robusta) comes next, with 3.062 million bags (10.5% of the total), followed by instant coffee, with 2.799 million bags (9.6%), and roasted and ground coffee, with 43,644 bags (0.1%).