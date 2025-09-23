Brazil has ended 2024 with 238.2 million cows, 12% more than the estimated population in the country, at 212.5 million people, according to the municipal livestock research by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, IBGE.

Despite the volume, cattle production decreased by 0.2% compared to 2023, reflecting the livestock cycle and an increase in female livestock killings. The municipality of São Félix do Xingu, in Pará, is home to the largest livestock population in the country, comprising 2,519,911 bulls and cows.

The poultry flock, which includes chickens and hens, has grown to approximately 1.6 billion birds, nearly eight times the population of Brazil. The result represents an increase of 1.7% from 2023, equivalent to an additional 26.8 million animals.

The highlight was the chicken flock, which reached 277.5 million, representing a 6.8% increase over the previous year. Santa Maria de Jetibá, in Espírito Santo, leads the production and is considered the national ‘egg capital’, with 14.856.690 chickens.

In egg production, the country reached 64.8 billion units (5.4 billion dozen eggs), representing approximately 305 eggs per person in Brazil. The result was a historical record, with production growth in 24 out of 27 states.

Milk, swine, and sheep also grow

The production of cow milk reached 35.7 billion liters in 2024, the highest volume yet recorded, despite a decrease in the number of milked cows, which is the lowest since 1979. The increase in productivity has caused the sector to move R$87.5 billion.

The swine flock has added up to 43.9 million heads. Among goats, there has been an increase of 3.1%, reaching 13.3 million animals – another new record. Sheep totaled 21.9 million individuals, which is approximately one sheep for every 10 Brazilians.

The survey has also noted an increase in honey production, with 67.3 million kilograms.

In aquaculture, which involves the raising of fish and shrimp, a total of 724,900 tons have been produced. Tilapia represented 70% of this total.