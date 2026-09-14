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Emmy 2026: acompanhe a premiação ao vivo e veja os vencedores

A 78ª edição do 'Oscar' da televisão coroa os grandes destaques das telas no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles

Emmy 2026: veja a lista completa de vencedores (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Emmy 2026: veja a lista completa de vencedores (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Luiza Vilela
Luiza Vilela

Repórter de Casual

Publicado em 14 de setembro de 2026 às 20h59.

Última atualização em 14 de setembro de 2026 às 22h01.

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Acontece nesta segunda-feira, 14 de setembro, a 78ª edição do Emmy Awards. A cerimônia celebra as principais produções, atores e criadores que movimentaram as telas ao longo do último ano.

Entre os favoritos estão o drama médico The Pitt (HBO Max), a série Pluribus (Apple TV), e as comédias Widow’s Bay (Apple TV), Hacks (HBO Max) e The Bear (Disney+). Também são destaques as séries limitadas DTF St. Louis (HBO Max), Treta (Netflix) e All Her Fault (Prime Video).

A cerimônia acontece no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles. A transmissão ao vivo é feita no Brasil pela TNT (TV por assinatura) e pela HBO Max (streaming).

Lista completa de vencedores ao Emmy 2026 e onde assisti-los

*Os vencedores estão grifados em vermelho.

Melhor série de drama

  • A Diplomata (Netflix)
  • A Era Dourada (HBO Max)
  • O Cavaleiro dos 7 Reinos (HBO Max)
  • Paradise (Disney+)
  • The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Seus Amigos e Vizinhos (Apple TV)

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

  • Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
  • The Bear (Disney+)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Margô Está em Apuros (Apple TV)
  • Ninguém Quer (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
  • Falando a Real (Apple TV)
  • Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

  • All Her Fault (Prime Video)
  • O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)
  • Treta (Netflix)
  • DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (Disney+)

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
  • Hanelle M. Culpepper - Paradise (Disney+)
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Vince Gilligan - Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Task (HBO Max)

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • Debora Cahn - The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman e R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Valerie Chu - The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Vince Gilligan - Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Will Smith - Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • Brad Ingelsby - Task (HBO Max)

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Sterling K. Brown — Paradise (Disney+)
  • Gary Oldman — Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • Mark Ruffalo — Task (HBO Max)
  • Rufus Sewell — A Diplomata (Netflix)
  • Noah Wyle — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Carrie Coon — A Era Dourada (HBO Max)
  • Chase Infiniti — Os Testamentos (Disney+)
  • Keri Russell — A Diplomata (Netflix)
  • Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Zendaya — Euphoria (HBO Max)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Taylor Dearden — The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Fiona Dourif — The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Allison Janney — A Diplomata (Netflix)
  • Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Sepideh Moafi — The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Julianne Nicholson — Paradise (Disney+)
  • Karolina Wydra — Pluribus (Apple TV)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Patrick Ball - The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Gerran Howell - The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses (Apple TV)
  • Tom Pelphrey - Task (HBO Max)
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus (Apple TV)

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Magnum (Disney+)
  • Steve Carell — Rooster (HBO Max)
  • Matthew Rhys — Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
  • Jason Segel — Falando a Real (Apple TV)
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

  • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
  • Ayo Edebiri — The Bear (Disney+)
  • Elle Fanning — Margô Está em Apuros (Apple TV)
  • Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback (HBO Max)
  • Jean Smart — Hacks (HBO Max)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
  • Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer - Margô está em Apuros (Apple TV)
  • Megan Stalter - Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Jessica Williams - Falando a real (Apple TV)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)
  • Paul W. Downs - Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Harrison Ford - Falando a real (Apple TV)
  • Nick Offerman - Margô está em Apuros (Apple TV)
  • Stephen Root - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
  • Michael Urie - Falando a real (Apple TV)
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

  • Riz Ahmed — A Isca (Prime Video)
  • Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit (Netflix)
  • Charlie Hunnam — Monstro: Ed Gein (Netflix)
  • Oscar Isaac — Treta (Netflix)
  • Matthew Rhys — O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

  • Claire Danes — O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)
  • Sally Field — Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes (Netflix)
  • Carey Mulligan — Treta (Netflix)
  • Sara Pidgeon — Love Story (Disney+)
  • Sarah Snook — All Her Fault (Prime Video)

Melhor reality de competição

  • Dancing With the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Melhor série de variedades

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live
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