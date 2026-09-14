Emmy 2026: acompanhe a premiação ao vivo e veja os vencedores

Acontece nesta segunda-feira, 14 de setembro, a 78ª edição do Emmy Awards. A cerimônia celebra as principais produções, atores e criadores que movimentaram as telas ao longo do último ano.

Entre os favoritos estão o drama médico The Pitt (HBO Max), a série Pluribus (Apple TV), e as comédias Widow’s Bay (Apple TV), Hacks (HBO Max) e The Bear (Disney+). Também são destaques as séries limitadas DTF St. Louis (HBO Max), Treta (Netflix) e All Her Fault (Prime Video).

A cerimônia acontece no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles. A transmissão ao vivo é feita no Brasil pela TNT (TV por assinatura) e pela HBO Max (streaming).

Lista completa de vencedores ao Emmy 2026 e onde assisti-los

*Os vencedores estão grifados em vermelho.

Melhor série de drama

A Diplomata (Netflix)

(Netflix) A Era Dourada (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) O Cavaleiro dos 7 Reinos (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Paradise (Disney+)

(Disney+) The Pitt (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Pluribus (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Slow Horses (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Stranger Things (Netflix)

(Netflix) Seus Amigos e Vizinhos (Apple TV)

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

(Disney+) The Bear (Disney+)

(Disney+) Hacks (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Margô Está em Apuros (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Ninguém Quer (Netflix)

(Netflix) Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

(Disney+) Falando a Real (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

All Her Fault (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)

(Netflix) Treta (Netflix)

(Netflix) DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (Disney+)

Melhor direção em série de drama

Salli Richardson-Whitfield - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Hanelle M. Culpepper - Paradise (Disney+)

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Vince Gilligan - Pluribus (Apple TV)

Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Task (HBO Max) Melhor roteiro em série de drama Debora Cahn - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman e R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Valerie Chu - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Vince Gilligan - Pluribus (Apple TV)

Will Smith - Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Brad Ingelsby - Task (HBO Max)

Melhor ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown — Paradise (Disney+)

(Disney+) Gary Oldman — Slow Horses (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Mark Ruffalo — Task (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Rufus Sewell — A Diplomata (Netflix)

(Netflix) Noah Wyle — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Carrie Coon — A Era Dourada (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Chase Infiniti — Os Testamentos (Disney+)

(Disney+) Keri Russell — A Diplomata (Netflix)

(Netflix) Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus (Apple TV)

Zendaya — Euphoria (HBO Max)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Taylor Dearden — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Fiona Dourif — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Allison Janney — A Diplomata (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Sepideh Moafi — The Pitt (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson — Paradise (Disney+)

Karolina Wydra — Pluribus (Apple TV) Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama Patrick Ball - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Gerran Howell - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Tom Pelphrey - Task (HBO Max)

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus (Apple TV)

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Magnum (Disney+)

(Disney+) Steve Carell — Rooster (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Matthew Rhys — Widow's Bay (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Jason Segel — Falando a Real (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

(Disney+) Ayo Edebiri — The Bear (Disney+)

(Disney+) Elle Fanning — Margô Está em Apuros (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Jean Smart — Hacks (HBO Max)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)

Michelle Pfeiffer - Margô está em Apuros (Apple TV)

Megan Stalter - Hacks (HBO Max)

Jessica Williams - Falando a real (Apple TV) Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Paul W. Downs - Hacks (HBO Max)

Harrison Ford - Falando a real (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman - Margô está em Apuros (Apple TV)

Stephen Root - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)

Michael Urie - Falando a real (Apple TV)

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (Disney+)

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Riz Ahmed — A Isca (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit (Netflix)

(Netflix) Charlie Hunnam — Monstro: Ed Gein (Netflix)

(Netflix) Oscar Isaac — Treta (Netflix)

(Netflix) Matthew Rhys — O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme

Claire Danes — O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)

(Netflix) Sally Field — Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes (Netflix)

(Netflix) Carey Mulligan — Treta (Netflix)

(Netflix) Sara Pidgeon — Love Story (Disney+)

(Disney+) Sarah Snook — All Her Fault (Prime Video)

Melhor reality de competição

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Melhor série de variedades