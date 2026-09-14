Emmy 2026: acompanhe a premiação ao vivo e veja os vencedores

Acontece nesta segunda-feira, 14 de setembro, a 78ª edição do Emmy Awards. A cerimônia celebra as principais produções, atores e criadores que movimentaram as telas ao longo do último ano.
Entre os favoritos estão o drama médico The Pitt (HBO Max), a série Pluribus (Apple TV), e as comédias Widow’s Bay (Apple TV), Hacks (HBO Max) e The Bear (Disney+). Também são destaques as séries limitadas DTF St. Louis (HBO Max), Treta (Netflix) e All Her Fault (Prime Video).
A cerimônia acontece no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles. A transmissão ao vivo é feita no Brasil pela TNT (TV por assinatura) e pela HBO Max (streaming).
Lista completa de vencedores ao Emmy 2026 e onde assisti-los
*Os vencedores estão grifados em vermelho.
Melhor série de drama
- A Diplomata (Netflix)
- A Era Dourada (HBO Max)
- O Cavaleiro dos 7 Reinos (HBO Max)
- Paradise (Disney+)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Seus Amigos e Vizinhos (Apple TV)
Melhor série de comédia ou musical
- Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- The Bear (Disney+)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Margô Está em Apuros (Apple TV)
- Ninguém Quer (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
- Falando a Real (Apple TV)
- Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
- All Her Fault (Prime Video)
- O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)
- Treta (Netflix)
- DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (Disney+)
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
- Hanelle M. Culpepper - Paradise (Disney+)
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Vince Gilligan - Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Task (HBO Max)
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
- Debora Cahn - The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman e R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Valerie Chu - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Vince Gilligan - Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Will Smith - Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- Brad Ingelsby - Task (HBO Max)
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Sterling K. Brown — Paradise (Disney+)
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- Mark Ruffalo — Task (HBO Max)
- Rufus Sewell — A Diplomata (Netflix)
- Noah Wyle — The Pitt (HBO Max)
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Carrie Coon — A Era Dourada (HBO Max)
- Chase Infiniti — Os Testamentos (Disney+)
- Keri Russell — A Diplomata (Netflix)
- Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Zendaya — Euphoria (HBO Max)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Taylor Dearden — The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Fiona Dourif — The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Allison Janney — A Diplomata (Netflix)
- Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Sepideh Moafi — The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Julianne Nicholson — Paradise (Disney+)
- Karolina Wydra — Pluribus (Apple TV)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Patrick Ball - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Gerran Howell - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- Tom Pelphrey - Task (HBO Max)
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus (Apple TV)
Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Magnum (Disney+)
- Steve Carell — Rooster (HBO Max)
- Matthew Rhys — Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
- Jason Segel — Falando a Real (Apple TV)
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear (Disney+)
- Elle Fanning — Margô Está em Apuros (Apple TV)
- Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback (HBO Max)
- Jean Smart — Hacks (HBO Max)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
- Michelle Pfeiffer - Margô está em Apuros (Apple TV)
- Megan Stalter - Hacks (HBO Max)
- Jessica Williams - Falando a real (Apple TV)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks (HBO Max)
- Harrison Ford - Falando a real (Apple TV)
- Nick Offerman - Margô está em Apuros (Apple TV)
- Stephen Root - Widow's Bay (Apple TV)
- Michael Urie - Falando a real (Apple TV)
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Riz Ahmed — A Isca (Prime Video)
- Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit (Netflix)
- Charlie Hunnam — Monstro: Ed Gein (Netflix)
- Oscar Isaac — Treta (Netflix)
- Matthew Rhys — O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou telefilme
- Claire Danes — O Monstro em Mim (Netflix)
- Sally Field — Criaturas Extraordinariamente Brilhantes (Netflix)
- Carey Mulligan — Treta (Netflix)
- Sara Pidgeon — Love Story (Disney+)
- Sarah Snook — All Her Fault (Prime Video)
Melhor reality de competição
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Melhor série de variedades
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live