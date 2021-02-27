Professora de inglês dá esta lição sobre gestão do tempo e vocabulário

A nossa vida envolvida pela tecnologia, internet e redes sociais é uma realidade sem volta. Tudo isso trouxe incontáveis benefícios para o mundo corporativo e pra vida pessoal!

No entanto, como tudo na vida, com essa realidade vieram também os malefícios. Em 2018, escrevi aqui um artigo sobre FOMO com uma atividade de vocabulário em inglês. Confira depois! FOMO é um acrônimo para Fear Of Missing Out (Medo de perder uma oportunidade ou deixar uma oportunidade passar).

A proposta abaixo é entender um pouco mais sobre esta sigla e outra que veio depois dessa, JOMO, Joy Of Missing Out (Alegria de perder uma oportunidade). Ambas já são usadas há bastante tempo, mas com a pandemia e o isolamento, esses conceitos se intensificaram, ainda mais agora com o boom da nova rede social Clubhouse. Então, vamos saber mais sobre eles e praticar inglês?

Esse texto abaixo é um extrato do artigo escrito por Lisa Buyer para o Search Engine Journal. Preencha-o com as palavras do quadro, nem todas são necessárias:

relevance should coin To look for though wield resonance mess To ditch Switch to trends seemingly accomplishments To accrue unplug scrolling knowledge usage Secluded like anxieties busyness larger disrupted actual

That moment when you see all the posts from the conference you had to miss and you think: I _________ be there.

Or when your peer’s Instagram aesthetic is ____________ so perfectly frequent. Yours just are not enough.

When it’s midnight and you’re still ____________ LinkedIn, looking to see everyone’s new ________________. You’ve got nothing.

The moment you’re invited to a business dinner and say yes even ________ you are mentally exhausted and jetlagged. How can you say no and then see all the fun stories on Instagram?

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is real and has become an epidemic because of social media. FOMO can be dangerous. But, when you know what ________, FOMO is reversible. It’s time _________ that FOMO and __________ embracing JOMO, or the joy of missing out.

We can’t even take a vacation anymore to completely __________. Most places, even the most exotic and _________, have Wi-Fi. It feels _____ we’re expected to stay connected 24/7.

A LinkedIn survey revealed that 70% of people don’t disconnect from work when they take a vacation. The FOMO of not being in the know of messages, emails, status, and _______ is turning our minds, bodies, and relationships into a toxic _____.

“We _______ the power of a ‘like,’ which stimulates the firing of dopamine in our brains and soon we become addicted to the knowing, the likes, the instant gratification, the attention, and the __________, so we keep going back for more,” according to Kristen Fuller M.D.

The reality is similar to the accounting principle Time Value of Money, where the more exposure to time that your investment has, the _______ it grows. Similarly, the FOMO effect forces users __________ more and more screen time in an effort to keep a positive, and reinforced mindset.

Minutes can turn into hours while we scroll through news feeds and posts for fear that we will miss out on something. The other side of the _____ is that we FOMO in an effort to be the first person talking about an issue, Fuller noted.

When you think about your social media ________ as a part of your larger day, how often do you hear the argument “I am only on for a few hours daily?” Consider that when you say “just a few hours a day” here is what the ________ projected values look like:

5 minutes per day = 30 hours per year

15 minutes per day = 91 hours per year

30 minutes per day = 182 hours per year

1 hour per day = 365 hours per year

Antes de preencher este texto, sugiro buscar o significado das palavras que você desconhece e estabelecer uma meta com prazo para incorporá-las em seu repertório e discurso. Use o www.thefreedictionary.com para os significados e pronúncia também.

Para complementar essas práticas, assista ao TED abaixo e faça um texto expondo seu ponto de vista sobre este tema:

Se quiser se aprofundar mais no assunto, visite o site. Os quatro primeiros inscritos, ganham o curso de Gestão de Tempo!

KEY

That moment when you see all the posts from the conference you had to miss and you think: I should be there.

Or when your peer’s Instagram aesthetic is seemingly so perfectly frequent. Yours just are not enough.

When it’s midnight and you’re still scrolling LinkedIn, looking to see everyone’s new accomplishments. You’ve got nothing.

The moment you’re invited to a business dinner and say yes even though you are mentally exhausted and jetlagged. How can you say no and then see all the fun stories on Instagram?

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is real and has become an epidemic because of social media. FOMO can be dangerous. But, when you know what to look for, FOMO is reversible. It’s time to ditch that FOMO and switch to embracing JOMO, or the joy of missing out.

We can’t even take a vacation anymore to completely unplug. Most places, even the most exotic and secluded, have Wi-Fi. It feels like we’re expected to stay connected 24/7.

A LinkedIn survey revealed that 70% of people don’t disconnect from work when they take a vacation. The FOMO of not being in the know of messages, emails, status, and trends is turning our minds, bodies, and relationships into a toxic mess.

“We wield the power of a ‘like,’ which stimulates the firing of dopamine in our brains and soon we become addicted to the knowing, the likes, the instant gratification, the attention, and the busyness, so we keep going back for more,” according to Kristen Fuller M.D.

The reality is similar to the accounting principle Time Value of Money, where the more exposure to time that your investment has, the larger it grows. Similarly, the FOMO effect forces users to accrue more and more screen time in an effort to keep a positive, and reinforced mindset.

Minutes can turn into hours while we scroll through news feeds and posts for fear that we will miss out on something. The other side of the coin is that we FOMO in an effort to be the first person talking about an issue, Fuller noted.

When you think about your social media usage as a part of your larger day, how often do you hear the argument “I am only on for a few hours daily?” Consider that when you say “just a few hours a day” here is what the actual projected values look like:

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas (https://www.companhiadeidiomas.com.br). Graduada em Letras e Tradução pela Unibero. Curso de Business English em Boston pela ELC e extensões na área de Marketing na ESPM, FGV e Insper. Coautora do Guia de Implantação de Programas de Idiomas em empresas e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. Colunista do portal Vagas Profissões. Mobilizadora cultural à frente do Sarau Conversar.

Quer falar comigo? https://www.linkedin.com/in/ligiavelozocrispino/.

Meu e-mail é ligia@companhiadeidiomas.com.br e Skype ligiavelozo.